The Times Examiner
"...can ye not discern the signs of the times?"
- Jesus Christ
Friday, July 09, 2021 - 09:28 AM
INDEPENDENT CONSERVATIVE VOICE OF THE PALMETTO STATE
Search ...
TPL_PROTOSTAR_TOGGLE_MENU
Home
Login
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
News
June 24 Greenville County Republican Women's Club Meeting
Print
Email
PDF
By
Tom Hanson
Published: 09 July 2021
Front row from left: Front L to R: Narrator - Susan Kendrick; John Dickerson - Traci Philpott; Col George Mason - Anne Holden; Stage Hand - Michelle Peterson; James Madison - Linda Slaton; Ben Franklin - Laura Hershey; William Peterson - John Landry; Reporter Lois Lane - Julie Hershey; Elbridge Gerry - Charles Brantley; Charles Pickney - Jinny Jervey; Roger Sherman - Patty Stoner; Gouverneur Morris - Jill Hancock; John Rutledge - Janice McPhee; Edmond Randolph - Naomi Corsini; George Washington - Gloria Landry; Behind the Camera - Photographer Jimmy of the Daily Planet - Tom Hanson. Photos are by Tom Hanson
John and Gloria Landry
Hits: 36
Next
You have no rights to post comments
JComments
0
0
0
s2smodern
Main Menu
News
Syndicated Columnists
Local Columnists
Guest Columnists
Editorials
Videos
Stand-Alone Photos
Featured Cartoons
Post 214 Veteran Interviews
Editorials
Bob Dill, Publisher
Letters to the Editor
Local Columnists
Dr. Al Snyder
Pastor Don Lowry
Franklin D. Raddish
Dr. Tony Beam
Mike Scruggs
Ray Simmons
Travel With Terry
Homeschool Columns
David Thompson
Southern Gospel Music
W.H. Lamb
Ben Graydon
Syndicated Columnists
Walter Williams
Thomas Sowell
The Schlafly Report
Chuck Baldwin
Michelle Malkin
Henry Lamb
Pat Buchanan
Erick Erickson
Judge Napolitano
Medical Opinion
David Limbaugh
Tom DeWeese
Tucker Carlson & Neil Patel
Most Commented
The War of Ignorance against Robert E. Lee (+3)
The Biblical Mandate for (Growing) Wealth (+2)
In Memory of Times Examiner Volunteer Melvin Scott (+2)
Who's Pulling The Strings (+1)
The War Against Christianity (+1)
Eulogy for Dad (+1)
Wade Hampton III: Honor A Sacred Trust – Part 3 (+1)
Guest Artist Stephen Eager to Bring Story of John Newton to NGU stage (+1)
Beware of COVID “Vaccine,” Warns Top Doctor (+1)
Conspiracies in the Bible (+1)
News In Categories
Political
SC State Politics
Religious
Community
Education
Criminal
Historical
Military/Veterans
Business
Financial
Health
Science
Technology
Weather/Climate
Most Recent Read Articles
Almost Forgotten Americans Who Really Were Heroes - Part 2
SALTY SEZ – Banning Christ
Lawmakers Approve Massive State Budget Stuffed with Pork Projects
Virginia District Hears Parents Loudoun Clear
Biden's Big Government Works Overtime for Unemployment
'Woke' Teens Demand Critical Race Theory in all K-12 Classrooms
The death blow: An Article V convention to replace our Constitution
The Real Jim Crow
Feds Giving SC More Covid Money – Without Clear Spending Instructions
God’s Providence Teaches Us to Hope
Social Justice Gone Mad
Marxist Persecution of Christianity
Beware Elise Stefanik's Moneyman
Attorney With Ties To SC Senator Wins Judgeship
Biden's Brutal Budget for the Unborn