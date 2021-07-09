News

June 24 Greenville County Republican Women's Club Meeting

Front row from left: Front L to R: Narrator - Susan Kendrick; John Dickerson - Traci Philpott; Col George Mason - Anne Holden; Stage Hand - Michelle Peterson; James Madison - Linda Slaton; Ben Franklin - Laura Hershey; William Peterson - John Landry; Reporter Lois Lane - Julie Hershey; Elbridge Gerry - Charles Brantley; Charles Pickney - Jinny Jervey; Roger Sherman - Patty Stoner; Gouverneur Morris - Jill Hancock; John Rutledge - Janice McPhee; Edmond Randolph - Naomi Corsini; George Washington - Gloria Landry; Behind the Camera - Photographer Jimmy of the Daily Planet - Tom Hanson. Photos are by Tom Hanson
John and Gloria Landry
