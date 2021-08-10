News

Melinda Thybault, Founder of The Moral Outcry Petition, Joined by 539,108 Signers, Files Brief at the Supreme Court for Reversal of Roe v. Wade*

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Melinda Thybault, the Founder of The Moral Outcry Petition, has gathered 539,108 Signers of The Moral Outcry Petition. See www.themoraloutcry.com.

Her brief has been filed in the Mississippi abortion case (Dobbs, et al v. Jackson, et al. Supreme Court Docket number 19-1392) asking the Supreme Court to reverse Roe v. Wade, Doe v. Bolton and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. The Petition and Brief argue Roe should be reversed on five new grounds. The Mississippi law bans abortion after 15 weeks.

One: The Court's abortion cases constitute a crime against humanity.

Two: Abortion Hurts Women.

Three: There is a new, better alternative to abortion through Safe Haven laws, which eliminates all reliance interest. Under Safe Haven Laws in all 50 states, no woman now has to take care of an unwanted child if she does not desire or is not able to do so. She can relinquish the child at a designated safe place, at no cost to her, within a designated time period after birth. If she is low income, the state Medicaid in every state will pay for her medical care and delivery. See www.nationalsafehavenalliance.org.

Four: Millions of women are waiting to adopt newborn children.

Five: New scientific evidence, including in vitro fertilization, shows that human beings are viable outside the womb at the moment of fertilization. Melinda Thybault and her husband, Denny, have adopted frozen embryo children, who were viable outside their mothers' wombs. Their children's photos in the Brief establish the new science that life begins and is viable outside the mother's womb at conception.

Click here to read a copy of the brief.

* In Mississippi Late-Term Abortion Case, S. Ct. Docket Number 19-1392, Dobbs, et al. v. Jackson, et al.

----------------------

SOURCE The Justice Foundation