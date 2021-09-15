News

'SHOW ME THE FATHER' Makes History with Rare A+ Cinemascore During Opening Weekend

CULVER CITY, Calif. -- SHOW ME THE FATHER, the highly-anticipated seventh film from filmmakers Alex and Stephen Kendrick (OVERCOMER,WAR ROOM, COURAGEOUS, FIREPROOF, FACING THE GIANTS, FLYWHEEL) receives a rare "A+" CinemaScore awarded by moviegoers in exit polling on opening weekend.

This massive accomplishment marks the fourth "A+" CinemaScore for the faith filmmakers. The Kendricks' previous films COURAGEOUS, WAR ROOM and OVERCOMER were also awarded an A+. The film gives director Rick Altizer his first "A+" CinemaScore.

On average, only two films a year earn an A+ CinemaScore, which makes this feat all the more impressive. Alex Kendrick is only the second director in history to receive three A+ CinemaScore ratings, alongside Rob Reiner.

"SHOW ME THE FATHER has been moving people in a powerful way," said Rich Peluso, EVP/Head of AFFIRM Films. "Alex and Stephen Kendrick understand how to connect to the heart of a viewer and that's one of the reasons they have been so successful."

The Kendrick Brothers' SHOW ME THE FATHER aims to surprise viewers with captivating stories interwoven with inspirational truths about the fatherhood of God. The Kendrick Brothers will once again take moviegoers on an incredible cinematic and emotional journey in this powerful film in theaters now.



Everyone has a unique father story. Whether positive or painful, it's always personal and can deeply affect the core of our identity and direction of our lives. From the creators of WAR ROOM, OVERCOMER, FIREPROOF, and COURAGEOUS, comes the Kendrick Brothers' SHOW ME THE FATHER, featuring a variety of amazing, true stories, this captivating movie takes audiences of all ages on an inspiring and emotional cinematic journey. Providing a fresh perspective on the roles of fathers in today's society, SHOW ME THE FATHER invites you to think differently about how you view your earthly father and also how you personally relate to God.

SHOW ME THE FATHER is produced by Mark Miller and directed by Rick Altizer. SHOW ME THE FATHER follows the Kendricks' previous features OVERCOMER, FIREPROOF, COURAGEOUS, FACING THE GIANTS, and the #1 box-office hit, WAR ROOM. Also from the Kendrick Brothers this month , COURAGEOUS LEGACY debuts with a special 10-year anniversary re-mastered release with a new bonus ending in theaters beginning September 24, 2021.

About AFFIRM Films:

AFFIRM Films, launched in 2007, is an industry leader in faith-based/inspirational film with worldwide box office of over $650 million including such hits as SOUL SURFER, WAR ROOM, RISEN, HEAVEN IS FOR REAL, MIRACLES FROM HEAVEN, OVERCOMER and most recently A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD in partnership with TriStar Pictures. AFFIRM produces, acquires and markets content that inspires, uplifts and entertains audiences around the world focusing on family and faith. Sony Pictures Entertainment is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation.

About Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.:

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. Sony Pictures Television operates dozens of wholly-owned or joint-venture production companies around the world. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, 3000 Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, Sony Pictures International Productions, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html

About Kendrick Brothers Productions:

Kendrick Brothers Productions is led by brothers Alex, Stephen and Shannon Kendrick and exists to glorify God by inspiring audiences of all ages with resources that positively impact their faith, families, and personal relationships. By blending entertaining stories with doctrinal integrity, the Kendricks have produced theatrical films, books, and group curriculum with a growing international reach.

2021 marks the 10th Anniversary Legacy Edition release of their hit film COURAGEOUS and also the debut of the filmmakers' first, feature-length documentary, SHOW ME THE FATHER.

The Kendricks began their journey in 2003 with the production of the micro-budget film, FLYWHEEL, which has now sold over a million copies in DVD format and paved the way for the following theatrical releases: FACING THE GIANTS, FIREPROOF (#1 Independent Movie of 2008), WAR ROOM (#1 at the US box office) and OVERCOMER (#1 Inspirational movie of 2019). The Kendrick Brothers' body of work has been credited with helping create the subcategory known as faith-based films. They are currently in production on their 7th feature film.

SOURCE EPIC