News

Twelve American Heroes

Do You Hear the People Singing?

Today, we have 12 new American heroes. They are men and women of the common people, but they are extraordinary and courageous heroes who came to us at a time of a great national crisis threatening every principle of truth and American justice, and freedom. They were the jury in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin. They held to the American standards of truth, justice, and freedom against intimidation by mobs, a hurricane of politically motivated lies in the mainstream media, prosecutorial misconduct, and a corrupt and an increasingly totalitarian Federal government regime. They voted "Not Guilty" on all 5 [false] accusations and affirmed the American right of self-defense and that traditional American standards of truth, evidence, due process, and justice still prevail.

Perhaps the tide of God's justice has turned once more against tyranny. It is a time to rejoice and a call to courage and moral resolve to save our country. Can you hear the people singing?

All over the world, the song, "Can You Hear the People Sing?' from the Broadway Musical and 2012 Movie, Les Misérables, is being used as a protest song against tyranny and bad government. This most recently included the people of Hong Kong resisting Chinese Communist government policies.

Patriotic Americans should be singing, "Do You Hear the People Sing?" at every rally and occasion to inspire resistance to every instance of tyranny of the Obama-Biden Administration and to every infringement of Constitutional rights and free speech at every level of state, county, and local government, including authoritarian school boards attempting to impose such monstrous Marxist curriculums as Critical Race Theory on students and parents.

Below are the words and music of Do You Hear the People Sing?

Do you hear the people sing?

Singing a song of angry men?

It is the music of a people

Who will not be slaves again!

When the beating of your heart

Echoes the beating of the drums

There's a life about to start

When tomorrow comes.

Will you join in our crusade?

Who will be strong and stand with me?

Beyond the barricade

Is there a world you long to see?

Then join in the fight

That will give you the right to be free!

Do you hear the people sing?

Singing a song of angry men?

It is the music of a people

Who will not be slaves again!

When the beating of your heart

Echoes the beating of the drums

There is a life about to start

When tomorrow comes!

From: Les Misérables, Do You Hear the People Sing?