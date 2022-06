News

Flag Retirement Ceremony





Armed Forces Day Vietnam Veterans of America Patrick Ramsey Chapter 523 held a U.S. Flag retirement at the Vietnam Memorial Cleveland Park.

Tommy Tinsley and Ronald Hall lay a wreath at the Vietnam Memorial.

Preparing the U.S.Flag for retirement by cutting away the blue field of stars. It is now no longer a flag and can be properly retired.

Newly elected President Duane Kelley conduct the Flag retirement ceremony.