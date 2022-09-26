Political

Not Just Pronouns: Now “Trans” Activists Want to Control Your Bathroom Habits

It’s not enough for “transgender” activists to control how you speak with their pronoun prescriptions (e.g., ze, zir, zem). Now ze want to control your bathroom habits, too. Seriously.

This came to light after men attending a recent American Political Science Association (APSA) conference were asked to refrain from using urinals “out of respect for” others. The issue?

“Transmen” — meaning, women masquerading as men — may be triggered, offended, or disturbed because they can’t perform the nature call in question standing up.

As Twitchy reports, “Way back in 2017, we had a glimpse into where things were headed when we saw the restroom signs at Hampshire College that read, ‘Restroom With Urinals’ and ‘Restroom Without Urinals.’ Flash forward to 2022, and schools were installing tampon dispensers in boys’ rooms to comply with the Menstrual Dignity Act.”

It all is an act, too. But that doesn’t mean people aren’t serious about it. The sign with which the APSA made the sit-down request is below.

The problem, as commentator Andrea Widburg puts it, is that “these fake men are forced to acknowledge biological reality and head for the stalls. I know this because I read an article at IQfy, an online lifestyle magazine that caters to the left, entitled “Encourage men to pee sitting down to be more inclusive of Trans men.”

My, is this taking phallus “envy” to a whole new level? One wonders what Sigmund Freud would say.

But it gets more ridiculous still. As Widburg writes, relating that the IQfy piece contains several gems,

all intended to get natural-born men to pretend to be fake men with women’s excretory functions. Some claim physical benefits: “You tend to put more pressure on your bladder when sitting down to pee and this can be beneficial in urinating more.” Others are just desperate: “Not taking an aggressive penis stance with penis held in hand shows that you are secure in your masculinity.” “Improved body image and a sense of calm.” “Peeing standing is a sign of immaturity.” “Sitting allows you to pet your dog while peeing.”

Believe it or not, though, this isn’t the first attack on men’s nature-call nature. In fact, feminists in Sweden, Germany and Australia did this decades ago, also taking the “aggressive stance” position. As the late Professor Walter Williams reported in 2000, these activists “want men to sit down while urinating.” The main gripe: “men standing up to urinate is deemed by these women as triumphing in their masculinity, ‘a nasty macho gesture’ and by extension degrading to women,” Williams explained.

And now it’s supposedly degrading to women pretending to be men.

This is yet another example of how feminism has served as a precursor for the MUSS (Made-up Sexual Status) movement. It’s also what happens when, instead of laughing such ne’er-do-wells out of academia and other institutions, they’re taken seriously. How seriously?

Feminists at Stockholm University were campaigning to ban campus urinals, Williams informed — and one Swedish elementary school had already removed them.

Yet evidencing again the pseudo-elite/Main Street chasm, John Q. Public isn’t, well, standing for any of this.

As the tweeter above, Ben Friedman, wrote in response to the sit-down request, it’s “like an act of a fealty to a militant minority of attendees.”

Respondent “Catherine” stated, “I think this is the only time I wish I was a guy so I could go there and use a urinal in defiance.”

Then, Japecake quipped, “Architectural Digest, 2023: ‘The Empowering Rise of the Purely Decorative Urinal.’”

And finally, SK wondered, “If only we could devise a system whereby urinals are only placed in restrooms used by people with similar urinary anatomy who widely accept the use of urinals. But that’s obviously not practical….”

Yet the MUSS bathroom madness gets weirder still. The aforementioned IQfy also published an article titled, “Encourage women to smell their poop to be more inclusive to Trans women.”

Again, really.

(By the way, ubiquitously using the term “poop” is very childish.)

The piece’s subtitle informs: “Some women [read: men] have a hole where their penis used to be, and that hole often shares microbiome with the colon — creating a distinct transitioning odor.”

So it “turns out that, when men get their penises and testicles cut off and, instead, have a fake vagina surgically carved into them, they leak feces, which smells bad,” Widburg states, putting matters bluntly. “Or as a post-surgical fake woman wrote, ‘As I was transitioning, I found it triggering that my cisgender female friends didn’t smell like poo.’”

Consequently, IQfy writes, they are sincerely asking all normal “women to please spend more time smelling their poo during bathroom breaks, and to critically examine what many of our gender have to endure as part of the cost of bottom surgery. It is time for us all to do the work to truly empathize with the sights, sounds, and smells endured by every member of our large and beautiful gender community — including those with distinct transitioning odors.”

So imagine that: “Treating” a severe psychological problem with genital mutilation — malpractice one teen victim called a “Frankenstein hack job” — causes serious health issues.

MUSS mutilation is a Hippocratic Oath violation, and doctors performing it should be sued out of the business (such a class-action suit is pending in Britain). As former psychiatrist-in-chief for Johns Hopkins Hospital Dr. Paul McHugh once put it, we should try fixing MUSS individuals minds — “not their genitalia.”

Selwyn Duke (@SelwynDuke) has written for The New American for more than a decade. He has also written for The Hill, Observer, The American Conservative, WorldNetDaily, American Thinker, and many other print and online publications. In addition, he has contributed to college textbooks published by Gale-Cengage Learning, has appeared on television, and is a frequent guest on radio.