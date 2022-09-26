Political

Activists to Hold Protest in Front of the Home of Washington, D.C.'s Mayor Calling for an End to Abortion Violence in Our Nation's Capital

WASHINGTON -- Activists to hold a protest in front of the home of Washington, D.C.'s Mayor calling for an end to abortion violence in our nation's capital.



Leaders will be showing on a large LED screen, graphic videos and images of 5 late-term aborted children who were killed in Washington, D.C. earlier this year.



The pro-life and anti-violence advocates will also be demanding Mayor Muriel Bowser order autopsies to be conducted on the 5 late-term aborted children who still remain in the Washington, D.C. morgue.



The coalition said they would pay for the full expenses incurred by the DC Medical Examiner's office for any autopsies performed.

The protest will take place on Monday, September 26 at 7:00 PM. Mayor Bowser's address is 7927 Orchid St. NW Washington, D.C. 20012.



The Christian Defense Coalition has secured a permit from the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department to hold this peaceful protest.



Mark Harrington, President of Created Equal, states;

"In third world countries, they throw abandoned babies in mass graves and landfills. In America, we are much more sophisticated but just as barbaric. We kill babies by 'doctors' in 'surgical centers,' and keep them locked in freezers for months.

"Mayor Bowser needs to take immediate action and complete a thorough autopsy and investigate these potential violations of federal law. This violence against innocent children has no place in our nation. These children deserve justice."

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Christian Defense Coalition, comments;

"As a human rights and anti-violence advocate for over 45 years, America must reject violence within our society. We must especially stand against violence when it is directed toward innocent children and marginalized communities. Today in Washington, D.C., abortion is allowed for the full 9 months of pregnancy.

"This would include viable preborn children.

"We are coming to Mayor Bowser's house to show her, visually and graphically, what abortion violence really looks like, especially against 8-month-old babies in their mother's womb. We are calling upon the Mayor to end this senseless violence against innocent human life, and start implementing programs in our nation's capital to help reduce human suffering and injustice apart from the violence of abortion.

"We will also be demanding that Mayor Bowser direct the D.C. Medical Examiner to conduct autopsies on 5 late-term abortion children who still remain in the city morgue. It appears federal law may have been broken in performing these abortions."