Political

Stanton Public Policy Center Condemns Planned Parenthood's Plans to Deploy a 37-foot Abortion Mobile RV Near States That Ban Abortion

WASHINGTON -- Stanton says the use of the mobile RV continues to reaffirm Planned Parenthood's lack of concern for women's health and demonstrates they are only interested in enlarging their abortion business.



While Planned Parenthood is cutting back on so many essential women's healthcare services, they continue to expand their profitable abortion business.



Since this mobile unit will not have independent medical accreditation or inspection, women's lives will clearly be at risk.



Planned Parenthood is now bringing "back-alley abortions" to Main Street.

Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution is a women's advocacy and educational group that works on issues of human rights and justice which empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare which has life-affirming women's health clinics in America and internationally.



Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution, states:

"Planned Parenthood continues to show their lack of concern for women's health and human life with their plans to deploy an abortion mobile unit near states that ban abortions.

"As the nation's largest provider of abortions, Planned Parenthood has permanently closed many of their clinics in the wake of Roe being overturned, and they continue to cut back on essential women's healthcare services each year.

"Rather than keeping their doors open to serve women, as we have done at Stanton, Planned Parenthood has reaffirmed their priority is to expand their abortion business. Planned Parenthood continues to treat women as a commodity for profit. "Unlike Planned Parenthood's mobile unit, Stanton Healthcare operates a medical mobile unit that is fully accredited and inspected by AAAHC, which leads the industry for accreditation services with an exclusive focus on ambulatory healthcare.

(Information about AAAHC can be found here: https://www.aaahc.org/.) "Stanton's mobile clinic also reaches out to refugee and underserved rural and marginalized communities with professional healthcare and tangible support at no charge to their patients."

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Chief Strategy Officer for Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution, adds: