Truth and Liberty Livecast: New 5-Day a Week Broadcast Begins

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. -- Starting Monday March 6th, at 3:30 p.m. MT (5:30 p.m. ET), hosts Andrew Wommack, Alex McFarland, Pastor Mark Cowart, and Richard Harris will deliver biblically sound commentary and teaching five days a week, Monday through Friday.



They will also take calls from viewers and answer questions from the truth of God's Word.

The call-in number is 719-619-2341.

The new weekday schedule will feature:

Mark Cowart on Mondays,

Alex McFarland on Tuesdays,

Andrew Wommack on Wednesdays,

Richard Harris on Thursdays,

Plus a rotating host on Fridays.

Andrew Wommack is the founder of Andrew Wommack Ministries & Charis Bible College. He is also the president of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, an organization that seeks to educate, unify, and mobilize believers to impact culture and effect godly change on important social issues.



Richard Harris serves as the Executive Director of the Truth & Liberty Coalition. Before coming to Charis, he practiced law at all levels of state and federal courts for 20 years, including a case before the United States Supreme Court.



As a Christian apologist, author, evangelist, religion and culture analyst, and advocate for biblical truth, Alex McFarland speaks worldwide. He has preached in over 2,200 churches throughout North America and numerous more internationally.



Mark Cowart is the Senior Pastor of Church For All Nations (CFAN), a multi-site church with a total of 4 campuses. While reaching the nations with the Gospel is his passion, Pastor Mark also has a deep and fervent love for this nation.



The new program will also offer the opportunity for viewers to call in and ask the teachers questions on biblical worldview topics and current events. Listeners will have a chance to engage with hosts and get the answers needed to live in truth and freedom.



The show has grown tremendously over the years, and the hosts are excited that God has called them to go even further, according to a Truth & Liberty Coalition spokesperson. As part of ongoing efforts to equip, mobilize, and unify the body of Christ to change nations, the expanding five-day schedule will have an additional half-hour of content. Truth & Liberty is also growing its team of hosts, who will deliver biblically sound commentary and teaching on the topics that affect us every day.



According to Andrew Wommack, it's only the truth you know that will make you free (John 8:32). Through the weekday broadcasts of Truth & Liberty, listeners will have even more access to the truth of God's Word and the opportunity to get set free from lies and bondage.



The new show will air on multiple platforms, including Truth & Liberty Coalition's website, GospelTruth.TV, Facebook, and Rumble.



Don't miss out on this exciting new chapter for the Truth & Liberty Show. Join live Monday-Friday at 3:30 pm (MT) as they bring the truth that "sets you free."



ABOUT TRUTH & LIBERTY COALITION:

Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in their community and government affairs. https://www.truthandliberty.net