Political

Ukraine is lost - Biden starts World War III

Judge Napolitano interviews a retired CIA analyst on the Ukraine War leak and the direction of the Ukraine War.

Ray McGovern lives in Raleigh and was a high-ranking CIA analyst who briefed at the presidential level, including the Reagan administration.

A very informative 30-minute video and often entertaining. Are Biden, Nuland, Blinken, Sullivan, and Austin blundering us into World War III?