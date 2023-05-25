Political

Christian Group Calls for the Immediate Release of The Covenant School Shooter's Manifesto and Writings

WASHINGTON -- Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Christian Defense Coalition, says it is critical to know if The Covenant School shooter was targeting Christians or the church community.

The shooter, Audrey Hale, left detailed writings and journals about the mass shooting which would clearly offer insight into the motivation and thoughts on why these Christian school children and staff were targeted.

It is deeply concerning the FBI and law enforcement officials are refusing to release these documents to the public. This refusal is creating more questions and mistrust among the Christian community regarding the government's commitment to determine if this shooting was a "hate crime" directed against people of faith.

The Christian Defense Coalition is asking for the same response from President Biden regarding the mass shooting at The Covenant School as he publicly shared when four Muslim men were tragically killed in New Mexico last year.

Here is what President Biden said about those killings; "I am angered and saddened by the horrific killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque. While we await a full investigation, my prayers are with the victims' families, and my Administration stands strongly with the Muslim community. These hateful attacks have no place in America."

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Washington, D.C. based Christian Defense Coalition, states;

"The Christian Defense Coalition calls for the immediate release of The Covenant School Shooter Manifesto. It is critical to know if the shooter was targeting Christians or the church. No American, regardless of their faith tradition, should face violence or attacks because of their beliefs. The Christian community needs to know the government is standing with them to prevent malicious attacks.

"It is deeply concerning the FBI and law enforcement officials are refusing to release these documents to the public. This refusal is creating more questions and mistrust among the Christian community regarding the government's commitment to determine if this shooting was a 'hate crime' directed against people of faith.

"It is even more critical the FBI release the manifesto to the public after their integrity and analysis come under fire in Special Counsel John Durham's recently released report. In that report, Mr. Durham stated, 'Senior FBI personnel displayed a serious lack of analytical rigor toward the information they received...'

"In light of this scathing report, it would be impossible for the Christian community to accept the FBI's conclusion this was not a 'hate crime' directed against Christians without seeing the manifesto."

SOURCE Christian Defense Coalition