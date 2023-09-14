Political

Pray Vote Stand Summit to Feature Ramaswamy, DeSantis, Pence, Trump and Other National Leaders

Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence, Vivek Ramaswamy, Donald Trump and Other Leaders to Address Annual Summit

WASHINGTON -- Later this week, Family Research Council and FRC Action will hold the third annual Pray Vote Stand Summit, which replaced FRC Action's previous flagship event since 2006, the Values Voter Summit. The Pray Vote Stand Summit will address issues such as protecting the unborn, the importance of the nuclear family, religious freedom, the growing indoctrination in our nation's schools, gender ideology, the military, election integrity, and much more. The summit will return to the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C. from September 15-17, 2023.

Family Research Council President and FRC Action Chairman Tony Perkins commented:

"Our nation stands at a critical juncture. America needs leadership that will confront the cultural and spiritual crisis facing our country. As we move into the 2024 presidential election cycle, we are working to ensure the issues impacting faith, family, and freedom are understood and advanced. Our focus will be ensuring that the sanctity of human life, upholding the true, God-given purpose of human sexuality, and the myriad policies that affect the family -- ranging from religious freedom to tax policy -- remain front and center. We look forward to having a conversation with those seeking the support of Christian voters who are coming together from across the nation for this year's Pray Vote Stand Summit."

WHAT: 3rd annual Pray Vote Stand Summit



WHEN: THIS WEEK: September 15-17th 2023



WHO: Confirmed speakers include:



Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R)



Former Vice President Mike Pence



Vivek Ramaswamy, Co-Founder, Strive Asset Management



Former President Donald Trump



Former HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson



Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.)



Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)



Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.)



Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.)



Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.)



Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas)



Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey



Tony Perkins, FRC President and FRC Action Chairman



Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Jerry Boykin, FRC Executive Vice President



Former Congressman Jody Hice, Senior Vice President at FRC and President of FRC Action



More confirmed speakers at prayvotestand.org/speakers



WHERE: In-person at the Omni Shoreham in Washington, D.C. (2500 Calvert St NW, Washington, DC 20008) and online at prayvotestand.org.



Registration required, and available at http://prayvotestand.org



To obtain media credentials for this event, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



-----------------------------

Family Research Council (FRC) is a sponsor only of the educational portion of Pray Vote Stand Summit. FRC does not sponsor the appearance of any candidate for public office, nor does it support or oppose any candidate for elective public office.