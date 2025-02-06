Political

Influence Your State Legislature in 2025

A Very Useful Tool for Patriots to Learn About Important Bills and Communicate with Legislators

The 2025 legislative sessions in nearly all state legislatures are already well underway.

State legislatures are just as important as Congress — if not even more so — in protecting and restoring our individual, God-given freedoms. This year, legislatures across the nation will be debating bills on topics as diverse as nullification, Agenda 2030, election integrity, an Article V constitutional convention, and so much more.

Because of this, The John Birch Society provides legislative alerts at an individual state level — in addition to our federal and 50-state alerts — to keep you informed about the most important bills being considered in your state legislatures, and to provide a quick way to contact your officials.

To access these alerts, click on your state in the map on our state legislative alerts page. As with all our other alerts, they include pre-written messages that you can email to your legislators, along with talking points you can mention when calling them by phone.

We will continue to regularly create individual-state alerts for legislation related to our action projects, especially in the coming weeks and months when legislatures are in session, so please check back periodically.