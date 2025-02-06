Political

Mark Lynch Announces Bid to Replace 30-Year Incumbent ‘RINO’ Lindsey Graham

Businessman Mark Lynch announced his bid today to replace United States Senator Lindsey Graham in Washington, D.C.

“Lindsey Graham has stabbed Donald Trump in the back repeatedly since 2016, he’s betrayed his oath as a Republican, has betrayed Republicans in South Carolina, he has betrayed Americans across this country for decades, and now is the time to end that,” Lynch said.

“Lindsey Graham kept his mouth shut while Republicans in the senate pushed the Russia Hoax against Donald Trump, he has spent decades pushing massive fraud, waste, and abuse with his pet project at USAID, he refused to fully fund the border wall when Republicans controlled both houses of Congress in 2017 and 2018, and he even joined Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer in blaming Donald Trump for the January 6th fiasco,” Lynch explained.

“South Carolinians deserve a God-fearing, conservative businessman to fight alongside President Trump against the powers of evil that have such a tight grip on career politicians, not a traitorous, back-stabbing flimsy flip flopper like Lindsey Graham who pretends to put America first when the next election comes around,” Lynch said.

“Lindsey has been in Washington, D.C. for thirty years, and he’s been working for the enemy the whole time. He is not one of us, the people have raised their voices to bring me into this race, and I’m answering their call. It’s time to send Lindsey Graham home,” he closed.

Graham, a thirty year incumbent, first arrived to Congress in 1995 and has often been at odds with President Donald Trump on key issues like the 2020 election, foreign wars, the border, and our Second Amendment.

A husband, a father, and a grandfather to four, Mark Lynch is a successful business owner as the president and owner of Jeff Lynch Appliance Center, where he employs 110 South Carolinians. In his spare time, Mark is a Deacon at his Burnsview Baptist Church, an addiction counselor, an avid marksman, and guitarist with his band, Concealed Damage.