Political

Sheriff: No Doubt Garcia Is MS-13 Associate. Bondi Releases More Evidence. Democrats Intransigent

The Maryland sheriff whose department dealt with the murder of two women by illegal aliens has confirmed that top Democrats who went to El Salvador to return a “mistakenly deported” illegal alien did indeed travel on behalf of an MS-13-linked thug.

Sheriff Jeff Kahler admonished far-left Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland for caring more about Kilmar Abrego Garcia than the women whom illegal aliens murdered in Van Hollen’s own state. Van Hollen went to El Salvador to help the tattooed desperado. But he ignored the families of Rachel Morin and Kaylan Hamilton, Kahler said.

El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has said that despite the Margarita pow-wow Van Hollen had with Garcia, he will not be released. He has been transferred out of the nation’s no-nonsense terrorist confinement center known as CECOT.

🚨Maryland Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler CONFIRMS Kilmar Abrego Garcia is 1000% A MS-13 Terrorist, SLAMS Democrats For Protecting Him:



“He is certainly tied to the MS-13 gang. Known for severe violence, murders drugs. Officials taking vacations to El Salvador…. Terrible.” pic.twitter.com/vlyVB6fhID — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 21, 2025

Garcia is the latest criminal cause célèbre for the Democrats. The Trump administration deported Garcia on March 15, but two officials said the deportation was a mistake. The U.S. Supreme Court ordered the administration to “facilitate” his return.

Van Hollen went to El Salvador to demand his return, as did several other House Democrats.

That hasn’t happened, and won’t. Aside from his wife’s filing court documents that depict him as a brutal abuser, Tennessee cops had suspected Garcia of human trafficking when they stopped him driving a car filled with seven passengers in December 2022. When cops contacted the FBI for instructions, the bureau told them to let him go.

We are releasing additional information on Kilmar Abrego Garcia.https://t.co/RbZkFvuRaf — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) April 16, 2025

“Certainly Tied Directly”

Last week, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi released more documentary evidence about Garcia’s gang affiliation. It came from the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Garcia “was validated as a member of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) Gang,” the police report says. His gang rank was “Chequeo” and his street name “Chele.” A chequeo, the BBC reported, is not a rank but a name for a new recruit.

President Trump released a photo of Garcia’s tattooed fingers that show his coded MS-13 affiliation.

This is the man, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, that the Courts are trying to save from being deported? He was supposed to be, according to the Judge and the Democrats, a wonderful father from Maryland, but then they noticed he had “MS-13” tattooed onto his knuckles (and lots of really… pic.twitter.com/FDQcFdATJS — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 21, 2025

Kahler confirmed Garcia’s gang link on Fox News.

“It’s absolutely appalling that this is where Senator Van Hollen and many Democrats, the many that are down there right now, want to focus their efforts, on an individual who certainly has MS-13 ties, and I 100 percent believe, 1,000 percent believe him to be an MS-13 member from everything I’ve read out of the police reports and what has been released,” Kahler said:

You know, this isn’t just an average person on the street. This is somebody that the police have looked at and been able to tie him, two immigration judges have tied him to MS-13. This just isn’t a victim of circumstance, of unfortunate circumstance. This is an individual who should not be in our country, who was ordered for removal, and the mistake being apparently he couldn’t be removed to El Salvador. I agree with one of the earlier guests I saw on an earlier program. If that’s the case, then take him to the embassy in El Salvador. Do the paperwork and move him somewhere else, but he does not need to be in this country victimizing the citizens here.”

🚨Maryland Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler CONFIRMS Kilmar Abrego Garcia is 1000% A MS-13 Terrorist, SLAMS Democrats For Protecting Him:



“He is certainly tied to the MS-13 gang. Known for severe violence, murders drugs. Officials taking vacations to El Salvador…. Terrible.” pic.twitter.com/vlyVB6fhID — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 21, 2025

Kahler told podcaster Benny Johnson that Garcia is an “affiliate” and that the illegal Salvadoran’s tattoos and clothing show that affiliation. The sheriff also called Van Hollen and the other Garcia fangirls “tone deaf.”

The disgusted sheriff is quite familiar with MS-13. In 2022, he dealt with Hamilton’s murder. MS-13 member Walter Martinez garroted the 20-year-old autistic girl with a phone cord. Then while police were investigating the crime, Maryland authorities permitted him to enroll in high school. The savage entered the nation as an “unaccompanied minor.”

Kahler also investigated Morin’s murder on August 4, 2023. The murderer in that case was Salvadoran illegal Victor Hernandez, who raped her and smashed in the 37-year-old mom’s skull. He was convicted last week.

Margarita Controversy

When Van Hollen met with Garcia, Bukele posted photos to X that depicted the pair at a table with margaritas.

“Kilmar Abrego Garcia, miraculously risen from the ‘death camps’ & ‘torture,’ now sipping margaritas with Sen. Van Hollen in the tropical paradise of El Salvador!🍹” Bukele wrote.

Afterward, he reposted that comment and said Garcia will not be released.

Now that he’s been confirmed healthy, he gets the honor of staying in El Salvador’s custody 🇺🇸🤝🏼🇸🇻 https://t.co/2xVt4SNOGn — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) April 18, 2025

🚨 OMG... HE'S BACKTRACKING! After @NayibBukele caught Van Hollen and Kilmar Garcia enjoying margaritas together, he INSISTS they had nothing to do with it and didn't touch the drinks!



He says, no, we only touched COFFEE, and he accused El Salvador of planting the drinks.… pic.twitter.com/81Z2sI69Ia — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 18, 2025

Van Hollen later claimed that the Salvadoran government “planted” the drinks, presumably to make Van Hollen look like an idiot.

Given his full-throated defense of an illegal-alien almost certainly linked to MS-13, he likely didn’t need help in that regard, but anyway, Van Hollen claimed that “neither of us touched the drinks that were in front of us.”

“Nobody drank any margaritas … but this is the lesson in the lengths that President Bukele will do to deceive people about what’s going on,” Van Hollen said. And Trump “went along for the ride.”

On his return from El Salvador, Van Hollen said and the State Department confirmed that Garcia was no longer interned in CECOT, the terrorist confinement center.

On X, the pro-Garcia senator claimed that Trump had violated the gang-linked Salvadoran’s “constitutional rights.”

When you defy court orders and deny one man his Constitutional rights, you threaten them for ALL.



Trump can post all he wants, but a federal judge said there's “no evidence linking Abrego Garcia to MS-13 or to any terrorist activity.”



Trump needs to put up or shut up IN COURT. pic.twitter.com/omeoYMfSFP — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) April 20, 2025

-------------------------

R. Cort Kirkwood is a long-time contributor to The New American and a former newspaper editor.