Political

The Southern Invasion

The Biden Administration’s border policy is completely broken, and it appears it has no interest in restoring any type of common-sense law and order. This is nothing short of a dereliction of duty. The Administration and many of our elected leaders, have ignored their constitutional responsibility to protect “We the People,” “ensure domestic tranquility,” and “promote the general welfare” of its citizens. These lawmakers completely disregard our nation’s immigration laws and our safety and security.

Over 5.5 million illegal aliens have made their way into this country in 2021-2022. That number includes one million known “got-aways” that we have no idea who they are, where they are from, or where they went. Statistics show that around 40% of those numbers are coming from countries other than South or Central America. There were 98 known terrorists apprehended in 2022 alone. Reports show numerous unaccompanied alien children flowing into our country at great risk to their safety and security. The Mexican cartels and China are colluding to make and distribute fentanyl and other lethal drugs.

Illegally entering the United States is expensive. If coming from overseas, the cost is around $50,000. If coming from the South or Central American countries, the costs can be $9,000 to $15,000. For the cartels, the human trafficking business is very lucrative, estimated at $10-20 billion a year.

Once the journey toward the U.S. border commences, it is a combination of hiking through treacherous jungles, crossing rivers, harsh deserts, and bus travel. Many are robbed and beaten and 1 in 3 females are raped by the Coyotes who have been paid to get them to the border. If anyone is wounded or too slow and cannot keep up, they are left behind.

The threat of death is very real with over 825 bodies found on the U.S. side of the border this year alone, with one sheriff estimating that “for every body they find, another 5 to 10 are never recovered.”

There is no way to determine how many migrants die trying to get to Mexico. If they make it to Panama, they are bused to Mexico, but as the illegals get closer to the border, the journey is completed by foot with many not knowing where they are and no way to contact family or friends. The Coyotes take their phones so they cannot be tracked. Once they reach the border they are led to densely populated areas near Arizona or to shallow parts of the Rio Grande River near Texas to cross over into the United States. After they reach the States, they wait to interact with local law enforcement and turn themselves in. When they are in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, they are processed and released to non-governmental organizations who then transport them further into the country.

Some illegals are military-aged single men who evade capture, known as the “got-aways.” If they are not caught, they make their way somewhere into the interior of the U.S. Many (not all) are coming for nefarious reasons. With the capture of 98 known individuals on terrorist watch lists at the border this year, it can be assumed that 100 plus terrorists’ wannabes have come into the country alongside the one million or more “got-aways” this year. This is a very concerning national safety/security issue considering it only took 19 terrorists (who were here illegally) on 9/11 to crash four planes, kill 2977 people, and cause billions of dollars’ worth of damage to American buildings and businesses in a few hours. Our national leaders are ignoring the problem and not allowing the CBP personnel to do their jobs in accordance with U.S. law: to apprehend and return these people to their country of origin. It’s not complicated: Send them back, let them get in line and come legally.

Not until the governors of Florida and Texas began sending a few thousand illegals to liberal sanctuary cities did the mainstream media pay any attention. The fifty illegal immigrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard garnered instant national attention. They were put up in a church for two nights and then shipped to a Cape Cod military base, protected by the National Guard.

Yet, the Biden Administration is silent about what the communities along the Southern border are enduring. Thousands of illegals are entering daily, with 160,000 to 200,000 coming across the border monthly. Farmers and ranchers cannot let their children go outside without an adult to play because they never know who will show up on their property. Mothers are arming themselves due to safety concerns.

The mayors of Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C. have all complained that the few thousand illegals who have been relocated to these “sanctuary cities” are overwhelming their resources. The mayors are demanding that the federal government provide the funds to cover the costs of supporting or relocating these illegals.

The NGOs are secretly transporting illegals to communities all over the country, in the dark of night without any advanced warning, and no additional resources being provided to the community. The law enforcement officials who are turning these people over to NGO personnel have no idea what organization they are representing. The final destination of illegal immigrants appears to be a clandestine program; they are moved with no way to track or follow up.

Children who come here illegally are called Unaccompanied Alien Children and some are as young as 3 years old. The children are turned over to Department of Health and Human Services and transported to holding areas such as Ft. Bliss in El Paso, TX. The facility is nothing more than an open tent area with children of all ages. It is estimated that some 4,500 UACs are processed through these camps each month. They are then released to a sponsor who may or may not be related.

The HHS treatment of UACs is appalling, according to a review by the Center for Immigration Studies on the Inspector General’s report. The findings showed that there had been “Removal of Safety Measures in the Sponsor Screening Process” where it was reported that “insufficient vetting of sponsors has been a problem” and that “field guidance” was issued that “greatly reduced the information collected by case managers” who were to collect data on the “children’s mental health, social history and…relationships with their potential sponsors.” These actions “created an unacceptable risk” that has not been resolved. Over 20,000 missing illegal children are in the U.S. It is very difficult to track where these children are because the IG’s report said that the HHS online case management system has “usability issues, including crashes, timeouts, and missing data” that make it difficult to search for a UAC’s sponsor.

Why is there a disparity between how the U.S. government (local or national) addresses UACs and American children in need? If an American child is found wandering in the streets, alone, ragged, and hungry, would the local child welfare authorities turn this unaccompanied child over to an improperly vetted sponsor? No. If the child’s parents were found, the child would not be handed over until it was determined that they were in a safe and stable environment. American parents would never be allowed to get away with such dereliction of responsibility regarding the welfare of their children. Why is the U.S government facilitating this treatment of the UACs?

In addition to the lawless humanitarian crises at the border, there is also an increase in lethal drugs flowing into the country. There were over 100,000 deaths from drug overdoses in the U.S. in 2021, with fentanyl leading the way. China is playing its part by providing the Cartels with the ingredients to make fentanyl. The cartels then produce the fentanyl in their Mexican labs. The uptick in fentanyl coming into this country and its lethality compared to other drugs is beyond anything this country has experienced, because only 2 mg of fentanyl is a lethal dose.

From October 24 to 28, 2022 the CBP, apprehended five drug smugglers and over 150 pounds of fentanyl. On October 25, agents seized 577,000 fentanyl pills at the Arizona border. Three days later, border agents apprehended a “Mexican national carrying a backpack” that “contained…5.56 pounds (2.52kg) of fentanyl pills.” The fentanyl recovered in this one backpack was enough “to kill 1.26 million people.” In four days, enough fentanyl was seized to kill hundreds of millions of people in this country.

The lawlessness and lack of enforcement at the Southern border is a clear case of dereliction of duty by those in charge of our country’s national security. The President, his Press Secretary, the Attorney General, and the Vice President all swear that the border is secure. We know that is not true and every one of them are negligent in making these blatantly false statements to the American people. It is time our elected officials put the American people, their safety, and security first.

-------------------------------

DISCLAIMER: This in no way is a reflection upon the men and women of the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. We know and understand that they are working under duress and doing the best that they can with the resources they have. We pray for you and your families nightly.