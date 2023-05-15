Political

Stop Biden's Mass-Migration Surge

The Biden administration has ended its use of Title 42 of the Public Health Service Act of 1944, which expedited the expulsion of illegal aliens from the United States. Now, with the administration’s open-border policies set to become even weaker and more subversive, illegal migration is surging to new heights, even by Biden administration standards. Border communities such as El Paso, Texas, have declared states of emergency.

Despite this, the Biden administration is doubling down on its globalist, anti-American migration policies. Biden has threatened to veto a Republican border-security bill, and the administration continues to release hundreds of thousands of migrants into the United States.

This migration surge is no accident — mass migration is a tool of the Deep State to fundamentally alter the United States. By importing significant numbers of individuals from cultures with no knowledge or understanding of the U.S. Constitution and the Founding Fathers’ philosophical principles, the Deep State and the Left are able to reshape the nation to their liking — importing the very type of socialist and corrupt governments that many migrants arrived from.

Furthermore, the Biden administration knew in advance that its extremist border policies would create an unprecedented surge in mass migration — and it proceeded anyway to destabilize the very fabric of our constitutional republic.

Accordingly, Congress must take bold and decisive action to:

1) fully secure the Southern Border, 2) end all economic incentives that encourage mass migration, and 3) withdraw from entangling international agreements that make it difficult to deport individuals in the United States illegally.

Contact your U.S. representative and senators, and urge them to do this without compromising.

Furthermore, state governments can — and must — take strong action to end the many economic incentives encouraging mass migration.

The Danger of Mass Migration

As The John Birch Society has warned for decades, the globalist establishment — of both the Democrat and Republican parties — is using mass migration “to fundamentally alter the nature of our constitutional Republic” and “merge the United States into a North American Union.” By importing significant numbers of individuals from cultures with no knowledge or understanding of the U.S. Constitution and the Founding Fathers’ philosophical principles, they are able to reshape the nation to their liking — importing the very kind of socialist and corrupt governments that many of them fled.

This is demonstrated in the political beliefs of migrants. For example, a 2014 Pew Research Center survey found that Democrat-leaning immigrants significantly outnumber Republican Party-leaning migrants, with the former quadrupling the latter in some cases. Pew also found that immigrant and second-generation Hispanics in the U.S. are significantly more likely to support an expansive government than third-generation Hispanics. Encouraging mass migration and pushing for amnesty are intended to accomplish this philosophical shift.

Democrats openly admit to supporting mass migration because it will permanently change the voting patterns of the United States. For example, on July 19, 2021, Democrat Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) stated:

The demographics of America are not on the side of the Republican Party. The new voters in this country are moving away from them, away from Donald Trump, away from their party creed that they preach, and instead, they’re moving to be independents or even vote on the other side.

A good way to push back against the Deep State’s anti-American agenda is for Congress — as well as state legislatures — to take strong action to secure the border, prevent further mass migration, and end all economic incentives encouraging migration. The exceptional level of freedom recognized by our Constitution is too important to lose, whether through mass migration or other means.