Michelle Malkin

They're All Open-Borders Hypocrites

All the world's a stage, especially two heated months before Election Day. So you'll have to forgive me for not joining the theatrical media frenzy over Martha's Vineyard being overrun by illegal aliens. It's just another naked open-borders exhibition by both political parties that makes a miserable mockery of our country's immigration policies.

Yes, I said both parties.

Sure, Republican governors are exposing the grand hypocrisy of limousine liberals who preach diversity and tolerance while walling off their exclusive colony. Rah-rah, sis-boom, ha-ha-ha. Hilarity abounds. So many memes and viral videos! What a riot giggling about which Democratic city illegal aliens should be sent to next.

Of course, mass-migration-pimping Democrats are as guilty of "human trafficking" as their counterparts now acting as travel agents for the Third World cheap-labor pipeline. Don't need to tell me. I've written three bestsellers and hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of columns on the subject over the past 30 years.

But whether it's Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis dumping Venezuelans on Martha's Vineyard or Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott shuttling Mexicans to the Big Apple and D.C. swamp or former Democrat President Barack Obama chartering illegal alien flights to military bases across New England (a story I first broke back in 2014), the script is always the same:

One side claims to be tough on borders. The other screams "racism" and "xenophobia." Then leaders in both parties pocket big donations from the same globalist special interests -- Big Agriculture, Big Business and Big Tech -- and pretend to join hands on "immigration reform." All the illegal alien pawns settle in for the long haul -- collecting driver's licenses from Democrat and Republican governors, sanctuary status from both Democrat and Republican mayors, in-state tuition discounts across the country, bountiful health, welfare and legal services, and eventual amnesty, green cards, U.S. citizenship, entitlement benefits and voting rights.

That's bipartisan America Last stuntsmanship for you. Not so funny anymore, is it?

I can hardly stomach cable news anymore. Two decades ago, when I guest-hosted for Bill O'Reilly and worked as a contributor to Fox News, the illegal alien invasion I reported on was taken seriously. Now, I'm persona non grata in "America's newsroom," while two-faced snakes like Florida GOP Sen. Marco Rubio score prime Fox News headlines for bashing the Biden administration's illegal immigration chaos.

"This is what happens when you have an administration that basically is telling people if you come into this country illegally, you're going to get to stay," Rubio complained.

Now, that's funny. Rubio is a "Gang of Eight" darling of open-borders millionaires and billionaires who soaked up money from Facebook's foreign labor-addicted lobbying group FWD.us and furiously flip-flopped on amnesty like a swamp circus clown on meth.

Reminder: Facebook founder Zuckerberg personally donated to Rubio, as did pro-H-1B expansionist Silicon Valley CEOs from Oracle, Cisco and Seagate. Microsoft, founded by leading foreign tech-worker H-1B visa/illegal alien amnesty cheerleader Bill Gates, was Rubio's No. 2 corporate donor for years. Paul Singer, the treacherous hedge fund billionaire, was also a top Rubio backer. Singer helped fund the National Immigration Forum along with fellow hedge fund billionaire George Soros. NIF propped up a faux "grass-roots" initiative of religious conservatives, dubbed the Evangelical Immigration Table, to lobby for the Gang of Eight amnesty mob.

Not to pick on Little Marco, but since his open-borders hypocrisy is representative of the vast majority of election-year politicians, it is worth pointing out that while he lambastes the Biden administration for providing incentives to Venezuelan illegal aliens to stay, he whitewashes his own all-star role in sponsoring such chaos-creating inducements. His Senate office has clogged my email box for years with press releases touting his support for endless "temporary protected status" designations, renewals and expansions for illegal aliens from Haiti, Ukraine and, yes, Venezuela.

As I've reported repeatedly, the TPS program signed into law by GOP President George H.W. Bush in 1990 was supposed to provide short-term relief and shelter to people from foreign countries hit by natural disasters, environmental catastrophes, civil war, epidemic diseases or other "extraordinary and temporary conditions." They were always expected to go back home when those conditions improved. But three decades and dozens of bipartisan extensions later, nearly a half-million beneficiaries have turned TPS into TINO: Temporary in Name Only. Illegal aliens from El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua were added to the list, followed by citizens of Haiti, Nepal, Syria, Angola, Sudan, Yemen, Montserrat and more. To date, we've granted sacrosanct TPS status to more than 400,000 people from a total of 22 countries who have grown increasingly entitled to automatic renewal of their "temporary" protections.

But ignore the immigration anarchy. Swamp Democrats and Republicans are both raising gobs of campaign cash over Martha's Vineyard mayhem. Their media sycophants are raking in clicks and giggles for "owning" each other. And end-stage America keeps getting owned. The joke's on us.