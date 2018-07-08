Political

Randall Terry Leads 'Overturn Roe' Vigil at White House 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Supporting President Trump's Promise to Overturn Roe

WASHINGTON – On Monday, July 9, beginning at 10:00 a.m., pro-lifers from 6 states will gather for an all day vigil at the White House. They will remain until after President Trump announces his Supreme Court pick at 9:00 p.m.

Randall Terry, the Founder of Operation Rescue, is organizing this event in conjunction with the several pro-life leaders and organizations: W.A.K.E.U.P.; Defend Life; LifeGuard; and Society for Truth and Justice.

Graphic signs showing the victims of abortion will be present. Signs will also declare:

"Abortion is Murder: Overturn Roe!"

and

"President Trump: Protect God's Unborn Babies!"

Mr. Terry states:

"I am appalled by the lack of courage and forthrightness from various so-called 'pro-life' members of the Senate. They need to openly demand that we overturn Roe, not pretend that it is one issue among many.

"I voted for President Trump because he promised to appoint Justices that would overturn Roe, and stop the killing of babies. We are holding this vigil in the hopes that President Trump is keeping his word, and to show support for his nominee - if that nominee will overturn Roe.

"Our hope is that the Republican controlled Senate will show courage and resolve on behalf of the babies, and will own the fact that they want to overturn Roe. The time for hiding, equivocation, and duplicity is past.

"The babies, and the pro-life movement NEED this fight. Abortion is murder; Roe vs. Wade was a treasonous act against God and man. It is time for the pro-abortion cause to be exposed for what it is - the killing of innocent babies. The time is ripe to overturn Roe."





See an older "profile piece" on Mr. Terry from when Mr. Terry was running for President, written by Matt Labesh for The Weekly Standard at: www.weeklystandard.com/matt-labash/randall-terry-shoots-an-ad.

Mr. Terry has been featured in the New York Times, the Washington Post, Rolling Stone, and Time Magazine; he has been on Oprah Winfrey, 60 Minutes, Sean Hannity, and hundreds of TV and radio shows across the world, advocating for the end of child-killing by abortion.