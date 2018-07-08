Randall Terry Leads 'Overturn Roe' Vigil at White House 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Supporting President Trump's Promise to Overturn Roe

WASHINGTON – On Monday, July 9, beginning at 10:00 a.m., pro-lifers from 6 states will gather for an all day vigil at the White House. They will remain until after President Trump announces his Supreme Court pick at 9:00 p.m.
Randall Terry, the Founder of Operation Rescue, is organizing this event in conjunction with the several pro-life leaders and organizations: W.A.K.E.U.P.; Defend Life; LifeGuard; and Society for Truth and Justice.
Graphic signs showing the victims of abortion will be present. Signs will also declare:
"Abortion is Murder: Overturn Roe!"
and
"President Trump: Protect God's Unborn Babies!"
Mr. Terry states:
See an older "profile piece" on Mr. Terry from when Mr. Terry was running for President, written by Matt Labesh for The Weekly Standard at: www.weeklystandard.com/matt-labash/randall-terry-shoots-an-ad.
Mr. Terry has been featured in the New York Times, the Washington Post, Rolling Stone, and Time Magazine; he has been on Oprah Winfrey, 60 Minutes, Sean Hannity, and hundreds of TV and radio shows across the world, advocating for the end of child-killing by abortion.
