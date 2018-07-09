Political

President Trump Picks Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court

Twelve years ago, Judge Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the DC Court of Appeals May 26, 2006. Kavanaugh is 53-years-old and worked in George W. Bush's administration. He worked for independent counsel Kenneth Starr in the President Bill Clinton investigation that eventually led to impeachment. He also served as Clerk of Court for Justice Anthony Kennedy who he may replace in the next few months.

Kavanaugh has voted conservative regarding presidential authority, the Second Amendment and religious liberty.

We now have a name and we definitely know that no matter who the President picked, the Democrats will go all out in war against Judge Kavanaugh.

President Trump said he has "impeccable credentials, unsurpassed qualifications, and a proven commitment to equal justice under the law." Kavanaught said, "I revere the Constitution" and "a judge must interpret the Constitution as written." Trump said he wanted a Justice that will support the Constitution and did not care what their political opinions were, claiming he is following in the steps of President Ronald Reagan.

Washington is bracing for a major fight and uphill race to get him confirmed. Kavanaugh has won the Boston Marathon twice, but we shall see if he can win the biggest marathon he has ever ran in the next couple of months.