Political

Greenville TEA Party - Three Summer Fun & Exciting Opportunities!

I trust that your Independence Day celebration beginning of the month was meaningful and enjoyable at the same time. Meaningful from the standpoint of understanding the struggle, commitment and sacrifice that our Founding Fathers and others who have followed in their footsteps made to secure the Blessings of Liberty and Freedom from tyranny. Enjoyable as to I hope whether you went to the beach, the mountains or stayed at home, you were able to celebrate our freedom with family and friends alike.

While many take the summer off, here at the Greenville TEA Party, we recognize the importance of advancing the cause of Freedom in ALL seasons.

The Greenville TEA Party has three exciting opportunities this summer that we would like to share with you:

Beginning next Thursday, July 19th and continuing on a weekly basis, we are proud to support the six week “Grassroots Leadership Academy” with Americans for Prosperity Foundation.

Come join us as we work to learn, recruit and empower bold advocates to advance freedom.

The training will be held at 6pm at the downtown Hughes Main Library and a complimentary dinner will be served each week. Participants are respectfully asked to enroll if they are able to attend four or more of the classes, as each session will build upon the program.

There is NO COST for this training, but space is limited so we ask you to go to the following link as soon as possible to register:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/afp-foundation-sc-grassroots-activist-certification-greenville-tickets-47037628814

We are also pleased to announce that the Greenville TEA Party has been asked by Dinesh D’Souza Films to sponsor the preview premiere his latest movie titled “Death of a Nation”. Go to www.deathofanationmovie.com to watch the trailer, read an overview and learn more.

On Monday, July 30th at 7pm at the Regal Cinema’s Hollywood 20 Theater on Woodruff Road in Greenville, the Greenville TEA Party is sponsoring the film preview with the co-sponsorship of 106.3 WORD Radio, the Upstate’s Talk Station. It promises to be a great evening!

Beginning next Monday July 16th, be sure to listen to Tara Servatius’ morning show (6-10am) and Bob McLain’s afternoon show (3-7pm) over a two week period for a chance to win free tickets to the movie “Death of a Nation”. The afternoon of the premier, Bob will be broadcasting his show from the theater and Tara will be our keynote speaker prior to showing of the movie. This will be your opportunity to meet Bob and Tara in person as well as watch the movie before it is released to the public.

Reserve your seat TODAY (click HERE) as we expect tickets will go fast! Invite a few friends to attend with you and make it a great evening. And since the pre-movie program will start at 7pm, we suggest you plan to arrive no later than 6:30pm to get into the theater, buy your popcorn and get settled.

The $15 price of your ticket includes:

• Opportunity to meet Bob and Tara from 106.3 WORD.

• Admission to the theater for the premier of “Death of a Nation”.

• The first 150 tickets get a free DVD copy of Dinesh’s 2nd movie “America: Imagine the World Without Her” ($15 value) It has additional educational information included on DVD.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW!!!: www.eventbrite.com/e/greenville-tea-party-death-of-a-nation-preview-premiere-tickets-48047356938

In closing, I would be remiss if I didn’t remind you to put our August 13th monthly meeting at 6:30 at Zen in downtown Greenville at 924 S. Main Street on your calendar. It is going to be our “Summer Social” which will have snacks, drinks and give you the opportunity to meet and network with other conservative grassroots friends (our monthly meetings are on the 2nd Monday of each month).

I look forward to seeing you at one or more of these events!





For Freedom and Liberty,

Pressley Stutts

Chairman, Greenville TEA Party