Duncan on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement

Laurens, S.C. – Congressman Jeff Duncan (SC-03) praised the Trump administration for the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA):

“President Trump successfully negotiated a new trade deal with both Mexico and Canada. The deal eliminates Canada's protectionist dairy tariffs, requires wage increases for Mexican autoworkers to prevent American jobs from being sent across the border, and includes a host of other updates and reforms that will benefit the United States. This is a huge win for the American worker – another promise made and another promise kept. I applaud President Trump and his team for keeping America first, and I look forward to reviewing the final language.”

