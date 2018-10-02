Political

SC Members of Congress Respond to Boeing Letter

Laurens, S.C. – Congressman Jeff Duncan (SC-03), along with Members of the South Carolina delegation, responded to a recent letter regarding the Charleston Boeing facility:

“It seems that Members of Congress from states other than South Carolina think they know what is best for our businesses and our workforce. Companies, like Boeing, come to the Palmetto State for our amazing business atmosphere, our talented and dedicated workforce, and our right-to-work status.

We don’t need a group of liberal Congressmen dictating labor policy in our great state. I hope that with this response, these Members of Congress will focus on their own constituencies, understanding that South Carolinians stand with and support Boeing in Charleston.”

