Political

Josiah Magnuson Town Hall on Oct. 11th

Please consider joining Rep. Josiah Magnuson and like-minded citizens on Thursday, October 11 at 6:30pm at the Inman Community Fire Department.

You're invited!

Come for some food and fellowship as Rep. Josiah Magnuson explains several bills he plans to support as the 2019 legislative session draws closer, and listens to your feedback. Some big issues include government reform, pro-life and pro-gun measures, property rights, and our local Spartanburg Water System situation.

Please let us know if you can bring a pie or other fall dessert to share! Magnuson for House will provide ice cream. Please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if you can help with the food or volunteer for the evening.

We appreciate the Inman Community Fire Dept. for use of their station!