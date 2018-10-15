Political

Upstate Republican Women Literacy Month Event

Ladies in the photo are Superindent W. Burke Royster, Ph.D., Cheryl Cuthrell President of URW and Aline Kilgore the Chair of the Literacy Committee. - Photo by Thomas C. Hanson

The Upstate Republican Women celebrated the NFRW Literacy Month in September. In honor of Barbara Bush and Mamie Eisenhower, the women adopted Katy Freemon's first-grade class with a monthly subscription to the Scholastic News Monthly Book Club. Along with this, they presented The Superintendent W. Burke Royster, Ph.D., with several books to be donated to the AJ Whittenburg Library. The National Federation of Republican Women designate September as National Literacy Month in honor of these two First Ladies of the United States who believed so strongly in that being able to read is the foundation of success.

“he American Dream is about equal opportunity for everyone who works hard. If we don't give everyone the ability to simply read and write, then we aren't giving everyone an equal chance to succeed.” - Barbara Bush