Thirty-Five Lawmakers Awarded for Conservative Voting Records

Alexandria, VA—The American Conservative Union Foundation (ACUF) has just released its ratings of the 2018 meeting of the Georgia General Assembly. ACUF’s Ratings—both federal and state—are an initiative of ACUF’s Center for Legislative Accountability. These ratings are designed to reflect how over 8,000 of the nation’s elected officials view the role of government and illustrate the differences between chambers of the legislature, while revealing lawmakers’ positions on a wide variety of issues that directly affect Georgians.

ACUF reviewed each piece of legislation voted on in both the Senate and House to produce average scores of each chamber as well as individual scores for each sitting member. According to ACUF’s Year in Review, the Georgia General Assembly’s overall conservative score improved slightly compared to the 2017 session (from 55.72 percent to 56.26 percent).

Georgia legislators voted on key issues during the 2018 session. In one or both chambers, they voted to enforce federal immigration law, provide tax relief for individuals and businesses, and eliminate unreasonable regulations that stifle economic growth.

“We salute Georgia lawmakers who voted to enforce the law against those who seek to enter our country illegally,” said ACU Chairman Matt Schlapp. “They also voted to protect free speech on public university campuses. We are proud of their efforts to enact commonsense conservative reforms that strengthen communities and defend important constitutional rights.”

The average score for Republican Georgia House Representatives was 71 percent, while just 13 percent of all representatives earned awards for scoring 80 percent or better. Just 12 Georgia State Senators earned awards. The overall average for the Georgia State Legislature was 56.26 percent.

to view the 2018 Ratings of Georgia online and to visit our website.