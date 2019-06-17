Political

Grand Juries Under Judges' Thumb; Fitzpatrick Fights to Restore People's Rights

ATHENS, Tenn. -- The following is submitted by Walter Francis Fitzpatrick, III, Commander, United States Navy, Retired:

"Walter Francis Fitzpatrick is a remarkable man whose ideas will at some point control the law in Tennessee to restore to the people their prerogatives and rights that for 100 years have been lost under an unconstitutional legal custom.

"Mr. Fitzpatrick has suffered at the hands of lawless judges, sheriffs, DAs and jailers as the price he's paid to restore a key aspect of due process rights in the state of 6.5 million people.

"'While I was in the Navy I spent my time on the bridge of the ship looking forward, thinking the enemy was in front of me. Now I realizing all the time the real enemy was behind me, back here at home. Domestic enemies. People trying to change the way our government works. Treason as it was recognized when citizens attempt to operate a government that is rival and competing with the U.S. constitution and the law of the land.'

"His argument in a nutshell is that the grand jury system is illegal and unconstitutional because of judicial interference. The problem is that grand juries are not properly constituted. In practice they are made up of 12 jurors randomly picked and a 13th person who is not a grand jury member but who has all the powers of a grand jury member, and that is the foreman. Judges give him what they call a 'high office.'" -- David Tulis, 92.7 NoogaRadio

SOURCE The JAG HUNTER