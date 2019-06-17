Trump Re-Election Announcement Watch Parties

Tomorrow evening President Trump will officially be announcing for re-election and various county party groups are holding Announcement Watch Parties to help promote the campaign. If your county is not hosting a watch party, please try to attend one in a neighboring county.
Also, please help us promote the events by sharing the Facebook event links with your friends!
- Greenville GOP - 6:45 PM at the Greenville GOP Headquarters, 850 Wade Hampton Boulevard, Greenville - contact: Nate Leupp, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
- Aiken GOP - 7:30 PM at Rose Hill Estate, Main House Lounge, 221 Greenville Street, Aiken - contact Bob Brookshire, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Event Link here.
- Hampton GOP - 7:30 PM at Patriots Pizzeria, 965 East Carolina Avenue, Varnville - contact Darrell Russell, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/428218591354041/
- Horry GOP - 6:30 PM at Famous Toastery Carolina Forest, 2005 Oakheart Road, Myrtle Beach - contact Dreama Perdue, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
- Jasper GOP - 7 PM at Sunset PIzza, 2625 North Okatie Highway (Highway 170), contact Karen Wyld, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
- Spartanburg GOP - 7 PM at Buffalo Wild Wings, 1494 W.O. Ezell Boulevard - contact Spartanburg GOP Leadership, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/324555871802597/
- Williamsburg GOP - 6:30 PM at Monkey Bottom Boys Restaurant, 134 East Main Street, Kingstree - contact Ida Martin, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/476569199818483/
- York County Young Republicans - 6:55 PM at Hickory Tavern Rock Hill, 2674 Celanese Road, #101 - contact Ben Ignatowicz, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/444080396158123/
Join other Republicans across the state in support of the President's re-election campaign launch and getting ready for victory in 2020!