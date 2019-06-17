Political

Trump Re-Election Announcement Watch Parties

Tomorrow evening President Trump will officially be announcing for re-election and various county party groups are holding Announcement Watch Parties to help promote the campaign. If your county is not hosting a watch party, please try to attend one in a neighboring county.

Also, please help us promote the events by sharing the Facebook event links with your friends!

- Greenville GOP - 6:45 PM at the Greenville GOP Headquarters, 850 Wade Hampton Boulevard, Greenville - contact: Nate Leupp, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Event Link here. - Aiken GOP - 7:30 PM at Rose Hill Estate, Main House Lounge, 221 Greenville Street, Aiken - contact Bob Brookshire,

- Hampton GOP - 7:30 PM at Patriots Pizzeria, 965 East Carolina Avenue, Varnville - contact Darrell Russell, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

- Horry GOP - 6:30 PM at Famous Toastery Carolina Forest, 2005 Oakheart Road, Myrtle Beach - contact Dreama Perdue, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

- Jasper GOP - 7 PM at Sunset PIzza, 2625 North Okatie Highway (Highway 170), contact Karen Wyld, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

- Spartanburg GOP - 7 PM at Buffalo Wild Wings, 1494 W.O. Ezell Boulevard - contact Spartanburg GOP Leadership, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

- Williamsburg GOP - 6:30 PM at Monkey Bottom Boys Restaurant, 134 East Main Street, Kingstree - contact Ida Martin, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

- York County Young Republicans - 6:55 PM at Hickory Tavern Rock Hill, 2674 Celanese Road, #101 - contact Ben Ignatowicz, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Join other Republicans across the state in support of the President's re-election campaign launch and getting ready for victory in 2020!