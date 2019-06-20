Political

EPA’s Establishing The Green Iterns Program

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is establishing the Green Interns Program to cultivate a collection of the best, qualified candidates to fulfill mission critical occupations nationwide. Starting September 30, 2019, the program will provide recent graduates with an opportunity to serve their country through a career in the federal government while gaining valuable work experience and knowledge of environmental issues.

Green Interns Program participants will be entitled to benefits including: federal health insurance, the Thrift Savings Plan, sick and annual leave accrual, a transit subsidy and more. Throughout the program, interns will be supported through mentoring, formal interactive training and an Individual Development Plan. After completing the program, participants may be converted into permanent federal employees.

To be eligible for the program, candidates must have earned associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, professional, doctorate, vocational or technical degrees or certificates from qualifying institutions and programs within the previous two years. Veterans are eligible to apply up to six years after completing their degree or certificate. Preference eligible veterans can apply two years after release or discharge from active duty.

Green Interns will qualify for conversion to either a 1-4-year term or permanent position once they have completed at least one year of continuous service and all other program requirements, demonstrated successful job performance, and meet the qualifications for the permanent position to which they will be converted.

Those interested can apply at www.usajobs.gov beginning June 14, 2019. Accepted candidates are expected to begin the program on September 30, 2019.

In partnership with colleges and universities, the White House Initiative Programs, EPA’s Special Emphasis Program Managers and EPA’s Non-Labor Groups, EPA will hire candidates through the U.S. Office of Personnel Management’s Pathways Program Recent Graduates hiring authority. The Pathways Programs offers graduates clear, accessible paths to federal internships and potential careers.

For additional information regarding the Green Interns Program, or to speak to EPA’s Green Interns Program Manager, please contact Piyachat Terrell at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (202) 564-1856.

To learn more about the Green Interns Program, visit https://www.epa.gov/careers/green-interns.