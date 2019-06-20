Political

Constitutionalists Launch the United States Allegiance Institute

It is our privilege to announce the launch of the U.S. Allegiance Institute, a non-partisan, not-for-profit, educational watchdog organization.

Our primary mission is simple: Determination and resolve to enforce Article II, Section 1, Clause 5 of the U.S. Constitution.

Besides research and education, we will support legal efforts to enforce Article II requirements for the Presidency and encourage legislation in all states to require candidates to bear the burden of proving their qualifications to run.

Board member Dean Allen, speaking for the organization, says: “We want all Presidents and Vice-Presidents to comply with every requirement of Article II, including natural born citizenship, which requires birth in the United States to two parents, each of whom were U.S. citizens at the time of his/her birth.”

We encourage our fellow citizens to join us in this effort. In fact, we cannot do this without you. Find us on the web at www.usallegianceinstitute.com and watch for opportunities to help this important cause.