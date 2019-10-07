Political

HB481 Ruling No Surprise

NORCROSS, Ga. -- Georgia Right to Life (GRTL) President Ricardo Davis said Wednesday he was not surprised that a federal court has temporarily blocked HB481 from going into effect January 1, 2020.

"We've seen this story play out in Georgia and across the country when there are any attempts to restrict or totally ban abortions," Davis said. "Those who don't respect the sanctity of human life are very effective in using the courts to ensure the killing continues."

Davis said regardless of the ultimate outcome, GRTL's focus will remain working to legally protect and restore respect for all innocent human lives, without exception, by recognizing their rights as persons-from earliest biological beginning to natural death.

"GRTL will continue efforts to adopt a Personhood amendment to the state constitution, which will be a permanent solution to the holocaust in Georgia," he said.

"We've been nibbling around the edges of this human tragedy for over 40 years and more than 61 million children lay dead. And while the court battles play out, the death toll continues to rise. It's time to end it once and for all," Davis added.

Georgia Right to Life promotes respect and effective legal protection for all innocent human life from earliest biological beginning through natural death. GRTL is one of a number of organizations that have adopted Personhood as the most effective pro-life strategy for the 21st century.

SOURCE Georgia Right to Life