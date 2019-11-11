Political

The Greenville County Republican Women's Club Announces a Collaboration with WeBuildTheWall, Inc.

The Greenville County Republican Women's Club, a NFRW diamond award organization announces a collaboration with WeBuildTheWall, lnc. At this past July meeting of the Greenville County Republican Women's Club, a proposal was passed to collaborate with WeBuildTheWall, Inc a 501(c)(4) in support of a privately funded Border Wall. Brian Kolfage, a triple-amputee war veteran frustrated with politicians obstructing President Trump's plan for a border wall, started WeBuildTheWall, Inc. His team includes former Sec of State Kris Kobach, Sheriff David Clark, Ex-Navy Seal Erik Prince, Steve Bannon, Angle Families and other advocates for a secure border.

WeBuildTheWall, Inc. completed their first section in June 2019. The half-mile section is directly across the border from Juarez MX. With completion of this 23-foot-high bollard type wall, nineteen footpaths exploited by the Juarez Cartel for drug and human trafficking were cut off. Illegal alien crossing at this point are now at zero. This wall contains sensors to alert Border Patrol. The second project is under way on private land, and several more projects are scheduled.

To assist with raising funds to build The Wall at our Southern Border, GCRWC will be taking donations (Checks Only). Make checks payable to GCRWC and write WALL in the memo section. Mail checks to GCRWC-Wall, 3620 Pelham Rd, PMB#355, Greenville, SC 29615-5044. For more information on this effort, go to www.webuiIdthewall.us Contributions are not tax deductible and ALL proceeds go to WeBuildTheWall, Inc.

Greenville County Republican Women was established ln 1956. The organization is affiliated with the South Carolina Federation of Republican Women and the National Federation of Republican Women. GCRWC membership consists of women from all walks of life who share Republican ideals and the desire to advance these ideals. The purpose of the club is to educate the electorate, to Involve women in government and decision-making, and to be an effective working organization in support of Republican goals.

GCRWC meets monthly to address current issues through presentations and guest speakers. The club also conducts political and civic projects and programs. Through such undertakings, the club has received the Diamond Award, the highest level attainable from the NFRW.

For more information about membership, visit GCRWC.com or contact Membership chair, Dianne Mitchell, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .