Contact Your Senators to Urge Them to Vote “No” on President Trump’s Impeachment

A witch-hunt is underway in the Senate right now to remove President Trump from office. Since House Democrats voted to impeach him, the Senate now is moving forward with a trial. Our Senators are forced to deal with a case that warrants no criminal activity. The two articles show no violation of any law.

The House proceedings were a disaster, so they want the Senate to do their dirty work for them. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) would not allow Republican members to call witnesses or ask important questions. Now, he has accused Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) of conducting an unfair trial because he wants the Senate to force more witnesses in and make up more “evidence”. Democrats are pulling every trick in the book to undermine the process, even when it means bullying those who oppose impeachment.

We know that Democrats hate President Trump’s success. He has stood up against political correctness and has advanced Conservative policies. He is the most pro-life President that has ever existed. He has created over 7 million jobs, and we have benefited from a booming economy. He has nominated two Supreme Court justices and nearly two-hundred federal judges.

Our Senators need to call this what it is: a sham! Instead of working on policies that could help American families, Democrats are wasting our time and taxpayer money on a political show that divides and embarrasses our country.

Please contact your Senators to ask them to vote NO on impeaching President Trump!

Capitol Switchboard: 202-224-3121

Contact your Senators