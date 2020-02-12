Political

Heartbeat International Attacked by Soros-Funded openDemocracy

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The far-left organization openDemocracy published a thinly veiled "investigative" report in an attempt to smear the work and mission of pro-life pregnancy help centers, maternity homes, adoption agencies and medical clinics.

But the Soros-backed website neither substantiated its claims nor gave adequate time for them to be scrutinized.

What is being presented as an investigative report is nothing more than the spreading of misinformation about organizations created for women who desperately need emotional support and practical care during an unexpected pregnancy.

The following may be attributed to Betty McDowell, LSW, Heartbeat International vice president:

Every woman has a right to know all the information before making an abortion decision. Denying women awareness of the emotional, psychological and physical risks that abortion can cause would be neglectful and dangerous.

Science has proven time and again that there are psychological and emotional risks for women involved with abortion, and for those providing care to women, it would be irresponsible to withhold this information.

The following may be attributed to Cindi Boston-Bilotta, Heartbeat International vice president:

Women should have access to comprehensive information regarding all risks associated with any given medical procedure, no matter what that procedure might be. This is absolutely crucial to ensuring informed consent. Pregnancy centers look to scientific studies about the short and long-term effects of abortion in order to ensure that clients are empowered with facts before making a life-altering decision.

Prior attempts to allege that pregnancy centers are remiss in the area of truth in advertising have been unsuccessful, with the pregnancy centers affirmed time and again by the courts. Heartbeat will vigorously defend the good work of our pregnancy centers and our commitment of care.

The following may be attributed to Ellen Foell, Esq., international specialist for Heartbeat International:

The truth stands, no matter where you are in the world, that abortion ends the life of a developing human baby. While residents of different countries may communicate it in different ways, that is the definition of abortion.

And while different countries have their cultures and varied ways of communicating, the fact remains that abortion carries risks to women.

Heartbeat International's full response can be found at:

https://pregnancyhelpnews.com/soros-funded-org-puts-a-hit-out-on-pregnancy-help-centers

SOURCE Heartbeat International