We Need Jeff Sessions in the U.S. Senate

Eagle Forum Founder Phyllis Schlafly repeatedly called Jeff Sessions “our favorite Senator”. Eagle Forum PAC is honored to endorse him in the Alabama run-off election for the U.S. Senate on March 31, 2020.

Eagle Forum President Eunie Smith stated, “For twenty years Eagle Forum actively worked with then Sen. Jeff Sessions on issues affecting the family, such as pro-life, immigration, national defense, and religious liberty measures. In every case we watched Sen. Sessions use his legal expertise and his legislative experience in agreement with Eagle Forum’s positions. He was a leader for Constitutionalist judges, against amnesty and for constructive immigration reform.”

Mr. Sessions has served the people of Alabama in various roles throughout his lifetime. His career in law significantly prepared him for his role as a U.S. Attorney, Alabama Attorney General, U.S. Senator, and his most recent position as Attorney General of the United States.

As Attorney General, Mr. Sessions again welcomed our input. He actively championed Constitutional principles through, for example, task forces and directives upholding religious liberty and confronting human trafficking.

At this critical time when America is so divided, we need Jeff Sessions’ reliable voice to champion sound policy for the future of our state and our nation. America needs this proven public servant, this seasoned statesman, who not only knows Alabama as a lifelong resident, but has a working knowledge of conservative issues, the process, and the players in Washington, D.C. so he can hit the ground running.