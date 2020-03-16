Political

White House and Capitol Hill Take Steps to Reverse Corona’s Progress

Throughout the end of this past legislative week, Eagle Forum tracked the second Coronavirus supplemental’s negotiations on Capitol Hill. While Twitter started to announce that a deal was reached, Republicans quickly denounced it. In the meantime, President Trump declared a national emergency and invoked the Stafford Act, a request that came from Washington state’s Governor Jay Inslee, which freed up $42 billion to use against Corona.

Governor Inslee said, “By declaring a national emergency, the federal government can provide states with direct assistance to meet our residents’ needs for health care, shelter, food and cash assistance, and more.”

While there are some questionable steps taken in the declaration, like waiving all interest on school loans held by the federal government, the Administration used this as an opportunity to cut red tape burdening the healthcare system from being able to respond as needed. Specifically, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has the authority to waive:

“Certain laws to enable telehealth, remote doctors’ visits, and hospital check-ins Licensing requirements so doctors from other states can provide services in areas with the greatest need. Critical Access Hospital requirements to allow those hospitals to have more beds and longer lengths of stay The requirement of a 3-day hospital stay prior to admission to a nursing home. Rules hindering hospitals’ ability to bring additional physicians on board or obtain needed office space. Restrictions on where hospitals can care for patients.”



Late evening on Friday, March 13, we got word that the Administration and the Democrats finally reached a deal. President Trump tweeted:

H.R. 6201 or The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, allocates another $2.5 billion in emergency appropriations funds. Among its provisions, the legislation includes $1.2 billion to help cover the costs of coronavirus testing, $1.25 billion to provide emergency nutritional assistance for senior citizens, women, children, and low-income families, increased funding and flexibility for low-income children to have food when schools close and $15 million for the Internal Revenue Service to administer tax credits in the bill. All provisions have sunset endings. The legislation passed the House at about 12:30 am Saturday morning, with only 40 members voting against the package, and has made its way to the Senate. Once passed in that Chamber, the President is expected to sign the bill.

The greatest battle that Republicans successfully fought was Pelosi’s attempt to create about a $1 billion funding stream for reimbursing laboratory costs, that was not subject to the Hyde Amendment. This amendment protects Americans from paying for abortions with their tax-payer money. Yet again, Democrats showed their true colors, prioritizing abortion rather than helping protect the health and integrity of all Americans. Voters should be outraged. Eagle Forum is grateful for the legislators who denied this request and insisted that all funds must be subject to Hyde. While Eagle Forum appreciates Congress and the White House acting on behalf of the American people, we wish it would have been done using less funds and more incentives for the private sector.

