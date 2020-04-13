Political

COVID-19: Could, Maybe, Possibly, Might, Worthless Models, Greed

As time has dragged on over this coronavirus, we’ve seen what was unthinkable a few short months ago. Nostradamus said the ‘east will weaken the west’. And, they have – at least for the moment.

The usual flame throwers out there (MSM pimps, Hollywood hate Trump crowd and seriously brain-dead politicians like AOC and Omar) continue to ramp up their hatred of President Trump. Nothing he’s done will ever satisfy them because the goal is to keep him out of the White House for another four years.

It appears to me you can add to the list Dr. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx. Once this virus was made known to the American people, those two doctors emerged on the national stage as experts standing side by side with Trump.

And what did Fauci say to the American people back on January 26, 2020? “It’s a very, very low risk to the United States, but it’s something that we as public health officials need to take very seriously.” Mr. Expert continued to stick his foot in his mouth: “Fauci made similar comments in February, saying the threat to the U.S. from the coronavirus was “minuscule.” By early March, Fauci had changed his tune, saying the virus “could be really, really bad,” but still said he believed the situation could be mitigated.”

Trump didn’t say those words, Fauci did and he’s not alone: ‘Real and present’: Risk from influenza is far greater than coronavirus, health experts warn, January 29, 2020

“But there is another virus that already has made its way into the general population, sickening 15 million people and killing 8,200 others — including 54 children — in the U.S. alone since Oct. 1.It is the flu.

“Influenza is going to cause thousands more hospitalizations and I’m afraid many, many deaths that will make the coronavirus impact on our country very tiny in comparison,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University. “In comparison to influenza, the risk is trivial. The risk from influenza is real and present.” (Now you’ve got flu and coronavirus all mixed into the population at the same time.)

Fauci and his mealy-mouthed resistance to allowing the use of hydroxychloroquine which was proving to be highly effective clashed with Trump who took the position we should use it based on cases reported and the success rate.

The MSM media whores went all out on attacking what was and is working. I thought this particular tweet from Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) summed it up quite well: “Leftists say Americans shouldn’t trust what President @realDonaldTrumpsays about hydroxychloroquine. Meanwhile, they trust what a former bartender and a 16-year-old Swedish girl say about the climate.”

By the time Fauci said the threat was “minuscule”, it was starting to rampage across this country. Trump depended on those two experts and models we now know have been worthless and misleading. They’ve all been wrong and wildly so, causing panic and fear like we have never seen in our country. From day one all I’ve read and watched during pressers and examples of media manipulating the American people is “it’s possible”, “might”, “could”, “maybe” counting on the masses to panic.

Both the MSM and some opportunists in the independent media are now screeching even louder soon there will be no food by May because food workers are infected and dying. A couple of workers employed by China (Wal) Mart have sadly died and their families are suing China (Wal) Mart for allegedly not making their work environment safer.

I am very sorry for all Americans we have lost and will continue to see pass but we know nothing about those employees. Did they have underlying health issues? Did they go to any other public places where they could have picked up the virus?Short of putting their employees in space suits, China (Wal) Mart has gone the extra mile (as have many other grocery chains) to wipe down every shopping cart before a customer can use one and doing everything they can during the night to disinfect their stores.

But, those employees could have picked up the virus anywhere – including at the gas pump from putting their fingers on the keypad to using the hose which pumps the gas. Or, they could have become infected from a family member who didn’t even know they had it.

Let me give you an example. When banks closed down their lobby, we are now forced to use drive thru which I never do in my normal routine. Why? Because that cylinder you reach for to put your check in is touched by every other person in front of you in line. You hit the send button which every other person in front of you has also touched. It whooshes to the employee inside the bank for processing.

You have no idea if that employee is infected. Perhaps doesn’t even know at that time. Back comes the cylinder which you touch once again. Get your cash or receipt, put your vehicle in motion touching the window up/down, the steering wheel and any other place in your vehicle. That’s how it spreads.

As I have had no other choice but to use the drive-thru, I put my disinfectant wipes in my SUV. After completion and returning the cylinder and touching nothing while waiting – just sit with my hands in the air – I then use the wipes on my hands, the window button, gear shift and steering wheel just to be on the safe side.

I’ve done the same thing for any place I’ve been, post office, cleaners, doesn’t matter for the past two months or so. I get home, go inside and thoroughly wash my hands. Unload any of my washable Whole Foods green bags and wash my hands again.

No, I won’t continue do all this once we’ve made it through this tragedy. I know in many areas disinfectant wipes are still in short supply from the panic buying which began about mid-February. However, you can still make your own. How to Make Homemade Disinfecting Wipes and How to Make Your Own All-Purpose Cleaner, Disinfectant Spray & More

As for the deliberate and misleading click bait headlines about food providers dying, sadly, it was going to happen sooner or later.

“Tyson Foods was forced to suspend operations at a pork processing plant in Columbus Junction, Iowa this week, after more than 24 employees there tested positive for coronavirus.”

People see that and they panic. If you read further, “In an effort to minimize the impact on our overall production, we’re diverting the livestock supply originally scheduled for delivery to Columbus Junction to some of our other pork plants in the region,” Tyson CEO Noel White said in a statement on Monday.” There are meat/pork/chicken packing plants all over this country. Now isn’t the time to run to the grocery store and buy out the meat department. Like any other employee at any company, an individual can become infected from 50 different sources and not their place of work.

It’s true some truck drivers have come down with the virus. Additionally, states have closed rest stops which is unfair to drivers. Governors need to re-open them. Place a couple of state troopers there to make sure only truckers for now are using them. In order for the supply train to break down completely, every truck driver in this country would have to be become infected, huge numbers hospitalized. Please remember we have our National guard; I feel certain a good number of them can drive an 18-wheeler safely. You got a problem? Think through for solutions and fix it.

This virus has been written about every which way from Sunday so no need to re-hash. At the bottom are some must read when you have time.

The disgusting orders and demands being made by governors and mayors in too many states that have virtually locked Americans into their homes is what I call tools of tyrants.

Gov. Nitwit again: Governor bans travel ‘between residences’ and Governor’s coronavirus order ‘bans homeschooling’– Uh, oh: Over 80,000 Sign Online Petition Demanding Recall of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

No farmer is ‘non-essential’. It’s bad enough already with dairy farmers having to pour milk out instead of selling it. China (Wal) Mart refusing to sell seeds for people to grow their own food. But marijuana shops are open and deemed essential! Keep the sheep doped. These imbeciles need to be put into straight jackets: D.C. Mayor Shuts Down ‘Non-Essential’ Farmers, Fish Markets; ‘Essential’ Liquor, Pot Stores Open – Heaven forbid people should get fresh fruits, veggies and fish.

Sad. Suicides among farmers has been spiking for years. Sharp Drop in Demand Leads Farmers to Toss Milk, Break Eggs in Coronavirus Era – I don’t understand the lack of demand for eggs. Until two weeks ago, you couldn’t find eggs in any of our three grocery stores and even as I write, China (Wal) Mart and the other two are still not fully stocked trying to catch up from hoarders.

Mississippi Police Fine Christians $500 For Listening to Sermons While Parked in Their Cars (VIDEO)

‘Unconstitutional’: Judge allows drive-in service at Louisville church after mayor ‘criminalized’ Easter services – That church filed a lawsuit against their mayor because of something called freedom and liberty vs tyrants. They fought back and won.

“Judge Justin Walker granted the order Saturday, which prevents the city from “enforcing; attempting to enforce; threatening to enforce; or otherwise requiring compliance with any prohibition on drive-in church services at On Fire,” according to court documents.

“The judge went on to label Fischer’s decision “stunning” and “beyond all reason, unconstitutional,” according to WDRB. “On Holy Thursday, an American mayor criminalized the communal celebration of Easter. That sentence is one that this Court never expected to see outside the pages of a dystopian novel, or perhaps the pages of ‘The Onion,'” he added.

Read: They Are Rolling Out The Architecture Of Oppression Now Because They Fear The People

On April 4, 2020, our governor, Gregg Abbott issued the wrong order: Shelter in place. I sent Abbott a polite letter telling him he made the worst decision and he must let Texans return to work. I must not have been alone because seven days later, Abbott held a presser where he stated early this week he would issue the plan to ‘safely’ return employees to work while continuing to – as much as possible – keep the most vulnerable safe. I also told Abbott he needs to speak with Dr. Knut Wittkowski (below).

After doing as much research as possible, I am absolutely convinced Trump made a huge mistake shutting down this country. Something I know he didn’t want to do.

We Want Names! President Trump Says “Two Very Smart People” Came into His Office and Urged Him to Lock Down Economy or 2.2 Million Americans Would Die (VIDEO)

HUGE: Ali Mokdad- The Researcher Behind Shady IHME Coronavirus Study and US Policy – Was Forced to Retract Major Study for CDC over Computational Errors

Fauci has vomited no one can ever shake someone’s hand again. How absurd. The country won’t be safe until every American gets one of their dangerous cocktails called a vaccine. I’ve got news for Fauci: NO WAY. I’ve had three vaccines since age 5. I came down with the flu in December 1993 traveling from California to Colorado. I was really, really sick. Had my late husband take me to the medical center in Denver. Told I had the Bejiing flu and we’re going to give you a shot. (Have you noticed all these flu’s are named for cities in Communist China?)

I said no. The doc told me people were dying from it. I still said no. I only wanted to find out what I had and went home. For eight days I was sick. Drank lots of liquids, ate chicken soup and organic based yogurt while my body’s natural immune system fought it off. That was 27 years ago. I haven’t had the flu since, never had a flu shot, a pneumonia shot or any of them. I work very hard to keep my immune system working as efficiently as possible.

Yes, I could still get this virus but I pray I don’t. Until last week our county had zero cases. But a grandmother traveled here and sadly died. I have no doubt everyone she came in contact the past two weeks (other than grocery store clerks and such) have all been quarantined. Thanks to God’s mercy that’s our only case.

A new virus means a new vaccine which translates into MEGA $$. Is it any wonder there’s been such a resistance to some of the drugs saving lives (Hydroxychloroquine is one of them.)? They’re all squawking Hydroxychloroquine and other treatments are not tested, no trials, etc, but they are all in a race to be first to shove some vaccine down our throats – safe or not, effective or not. The big pharma companies, those who own stock in them and patents have been salivating over this new cash cow. Always follow the money and the players.

Why did Fauci CHEER when hydroxychloroquine was used in 2013 for MERS, but is now skeptical for coronavirus?

Fauci has been floating the idea that all of us will have to get tested and carry with us papers showing immunity to that virus. (Certificate of Immunity) NO WAY. Not in America and Americans had damn well better contact their Congress critter and governor and tell them NO WAY. We are not going to be bullied and forced to carry papers just to go to work or live our lives. Why it’s too early to start giving out “immunity passports” – Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci

READ: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Responds to Bill Gates’ Statements on a Mandatory Coronavirus Vaccine

“Promising to eradicate Polio with $1.2 billion, Gates took control of India ‘s National Advisory Board (NAB) and mandated 50 polio vaccines (up from 5) to every child before age 5. Indian doctors blame the Gates campaign for a devastating vaccine-strain polio epidemic that paralyzed 496,000 children between 2000 and 2017. In 2017, the Indian Government dialed back Gates’ vaccine regimen and evicted Gates and his cronies from the NAB. Polio paralysis rates dropped precipitously.”

Going back to Dr. Wittkowski. Please read this entire article; it’s not that long. Epidemiologist: Coronavirus could be ‘exterminated’ if lockdowns lifted

“The virus could be “exterminated” within weeks if people were allowed to lead normal lives and the vulnerable were sheltered until the virus passes, said Knut Wittkowski, Ph.D., the former head of the Department of Biostatistics, Epidemiology and Research Design at the Rockefeller University in New York City.

“[W]hat people are trying to do is flatten the curve. I don’t really know why,” he said in an interview with The Press and The Public Project that was featured by The College Fix.

“But, what happens is if you flatten the curve, you also prolong, to widen it, and it takes more time,” he explained. “And I don’t see a good reason for a respiratory disease to stay in the population longer than necessary. “Wittkowski said the only thing that stops respiratory diseases is herd immunity. Herd immunity happens when a large percentage of a population becomes immune to an infectious disease, which stops its spread.”

Fauci’s Folly? Disease Expert: Lifting Lockdowns Would “Exterminate” Coronavirus

“With all respiratory diseases, the only thing that stops the disease is herd immunity,” Wittkowski told the PPP. “About 80% of the people need to have had contact with the virus, and the majority of them won’t even have recognized that they were infected, or they had very, very mild symptoms, especially if they are children.”

“This is not conjecture. For example, consider that among 60 blood donors in one northern Italian town, 40 tested positive for Wuhan virus antibodies — meaning, they’d contracted the disease but had no symptoms and are now immune. Moreover, one study holds that half of Britain was already infected with the virus in late March already.”

I know that sounds scary but it only makes sense. Not to mention that because the CCP, the Communist Party of China, lied and covered up what happened, it’s highly likely many Americans were infected early on thinking it was the flu.

Let me give you an example. On Friday during Rush Limbaugh’s show, a man called from NYC said he was a construction worker. This man with a heavy NY accent said he and his crew all came down last December with ‘something’. He and his crew thought they had the flu. They all got it, stayed home, got better and went back to work. He now thinks they all had that virus. Because the symptoms are so close and because a huge number of people who contract that virus can have no symptoms or are mildly affected because of good immune systems, he might be right. Just because the first known case was the traveler from China in Washington State doesn’t mean it wasn’t already in NY thanks to the number of flights arriving daily from China.

“Most of Those Infected Won’t Even Know It” – Israeli Virologist Tells World Leaders to Calm Unnecessary Panic over ‘Exaggerated’ Coronavirus

The Coronavirus Fatality Rate Reported by the Media Is COMPLETELY INACCURATE. The Actual Rate Is LESS THAN THE FLU – MEDIA LYING AGAIN!

Whistleblower – How CDC Is Manipulating COVID-19 Death Toll – Dr. Annie Bukacek, a practicing physician of over 30 years in Montana – “So even before we heard of COVID-19, death certificates were based on assumptions and educated guesses that go unquestioned. When it comes to COVID-19 there is the additional data skewer, that is –get this– there is no universal definition of COVID-19 death. The Centers for Disease Control, updated from yesterday, April 4th, still states that mortality, quote unquote, data includes both confirmed and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19. That’s from their website.

“Translation? The CDC counts both true COVID-19 cases and speculative guesses of COVID-19 the same. They call it death by COVID-19. They automatically overestimate the real death numbers, by their own admission.”

24,000 dead from flu so far this season, CDC says, March 29, 2020 – “The CDC estimates that as of March 21, there have been at least 39 million flu illnesses, 400,000 hospitalizations and 24,000 deaths from flu in the United States. How come the hospitals weren’t overwhelmed this flu season?

Looking at the CDC’s own web site, no where near the numbers above for CORVID-19. And a strange thing on their chart, COVID-19 cases in the United States by date of illness onset, January 12, 2020, to April 9, 2020, at 4pm ET (n=254,596)* – it appears to show zero for January and a few beginning around February 20th.

“The man who would become Patient Zero for the new coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. appeared to do everything right. He arrived Jan. 19 at an urgent-care clinic in a suburb north of Seattle with a slightly elevated temperature and a cough he’d developed soon after returning four days earlier from a visit with family in Wuhan, China.”

Independent media has been excellent informing Americans about statistics regarding the yearly influenza flu, the 2009 Swine Flu outbreak and others. How many got sick, how many died. The American people are seeing the death rates for the yearly flu are triple compared to the number of deaths so far over this virus – if we even know the real number – not guesses.

The CDC Confesses to Lying About COVID-19 Death Numbers

UNACCEPTABLE! So-Called ‘Experts’ Were Off by 25 MILLION in California! Golden State Reaches Peak COVID-19 Deaths at 596 and 21,500 Infected

AMERICA: We the People are being played. Someone needs to tell President Trump and your governor even if he/she is a Democrat.

It’s reported Trump is having a call with a lot of governors day after tomorrow to discuss re-opening the economy. I suggested in my letter to Gov. Abbott he call Trump and talk to him about replacing Fauci and Birx. Tell them to beat it and have Wittkowski at Trump’s daily updates so the country can begin to understand ‘herd immunity’.

No matter what Trump does, the Democrats will attempt to filet him right along with their puppet media. Trump said last week he’s going to have to make the most difficult decision he’s ever made. That would be an understatement. But Trump knows this can’t continue because not only is it costing people’s lives but the economy is being destroyed much to the delight of the Reds.

Since early February my email box is flooded daily with all kinds of wacko theories about the origination of this particular virus. In the beginning and up to this day, lies are still being presented as facts regarding the origin of that virus. Here’s one example.:

Americans? Where is your outrage? The Constitution does NOT give Congress ANY authority to steal the fruits of our labor to fund this:

REVEALED: U.S. government gave $3.7million grant to Wuhan lab at center of coronavirus leak scrutiny that was performing experiments on bats from the caves where the disease is believed to have originated

“Sequencing of the COVID-19 genome has traced it back to bats found in Yunnan caves but it was first thought to have transferred to humans at an animal market in Wuhan…The news that COVID-19 bats were under research there means that a leak from the Wuhan laboratory can no longer be completely ruled out.

“According to one unverified claim, scientists at the institute could have become infected after being sprayed with blood containing the virus, and then passed it on to the local community.”

Those claims have proven to be absolutely false. Of all the articles, columns and videos I have watched over the past two months, a new documentary has been released that EVERY AMERICAN MUST WATCH.

That ‘wet market’ was not the origin. No bats were even sold there. No, scientists at that Wuhan lab weren’t accidentally sprayed with blood. The virus is a self-replicating synthetic which begs the question: WHY are any labs on this earth even creating human coronaviruses in the first place considering how lethal they are? For use as bio weapons is the only answer.

Yes, I am aware of several interviews and videos regarding 5G and CORVID-19 but I don’t believe that to be the case here. For readers not familiar with my work, I was the first person in the State of Texas to file against the PUC (have to go the regulatory commission route first) and then a lawsuit over installation of the silent killer called a smart meter so I am VERY educated on that whole issue. No doubt 5G is making it worse for some people which I’ll cover in another column.

What I want you to watch (and every mayor, governor and President Trump) is a 55-minute documentary that starts at the beginning and meticulously shows the viewer the truth about how that virus came about, what it is and the obscene lies told by the CCP. Communists always lie and their big lie this time has killed more than a hundred thousand humans.

In my several columns I could not say if the virus accidentally escaped that lab in Wuhan or was deliberately let loose. At this time, I now believe WITHOUT ANY DOUBT that virus was weaponized and deliberately released by the China Communist Party in an effort to cripple the U.S.

Tucker Carlson: Vitally important coronavirus questions remain unanswered – here are some–On January 21, 2020, the CCP locked down Wuhan, a city of 11 million. Reports are 5 million escaped before the quarantine of that city. How many skipped over to Europe and the U.S. before we even knew what was going on? Carlson’s questions are valid.

The Chinese Communist Party are EVIL and what they’ve done is a crime against humanity.

This does have significance to the documentary as well as one other U.S. lab: Coronavirus Bioweapon – How China Stole Coronavirus From Canada And Weaponized It

I urge you to take one hour and watch this documentary. The Epoch Times is highly credible, consistently. No interruptions, just watch and listen, please. Under the screen to watch the video are the names of those interviewed in the documentary which is important.

As I said above, this is what finally convinced me the Communist Chinese targeted the US and have been hauling in the cash since the outbreak. Holding America hostage to critical medical equipment, treating no medications and more.

Share this documentary with everyone via every social media tool out there. It’s that important.

