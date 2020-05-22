Political

Operation Rescue Responds to False FX Statements About Norma McCorvey

WICHITA, Kan. -- FX plans to air a so-called documentary about the life of Norma McCorvey, who was the "Jane Roe" in the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that decriminalized abortion in America.

"I knew Norma well, and at one time, she lived with my family in the Wichita, Kansas, area for several months. I knew her to be a straightforward, down-to-earth woman who was witty and kind. She loved children and adored my own five children," said Operation Rescue President Troy Newman. "There is no way her Christian faith or her pro-life beliefs were false. The makers of 'AKA Jane Roe' should be ashamed that they took advantage of Norma in the vulnerable last days of her life, then released their spurious movie after she passed away when she could not defend herself."

Sadly, Rob Schenck, who reportedly appears in the film, also accused Operation Rescue of paying Norma McCorvey to say she was pro-life and taking advantage of her.

"Nothing could be further from the truth. Operation Rescue loved, respected, and protected Norma, even taking her in to our own families," said Newman. "Rob has turned on those he once called friends and is now trying to hurt us. It is very sad that his bitterness and confusion were also exploited by the filmmakers."

It is no surprise that Director Nick Sweeney would come out with outrageous falsehoods about Norma and Operation Rescue to advance his own depraved, leftist, pro-abortion agenda. Because of that, he simply has no credibility.

Other controversial productions that Sweeney has been involved with include the following according to IMDb.com:

Born in the Wrong Body

Transgender Kids

Sex Robots

Secrets of the Living Dolls (where men use elaborate costumes to transform into female dolls)

"The FX movie does not portray the real Norma McCorvey, who I knew well and called my friend. I saw her in unguarded moments and can verify she was 100 percent pro-life," said Newman. "She spent more years trying to overturn Roe v. Wade than she spent as a pro-abortion activist. FX and everyone involved in smearing her name and life's work to end abortion owe her memory and the entire Pro-Life Movement an apology."

