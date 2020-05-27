Political

Planned Parenthood STOLE Your Money

Planned Parenthood Receives $80 Million in Taxpayer Money

Fox News reported early on Wednesday, May 20th that Planned Parenthood “affiliates applied for and received a total of $80 million in loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).” As you may recall, legislators created the PPP in the CARES Act with a goal to provide small business capital to stay afloat. The program had to be refunded after only a couple of weeks.

While the country is shut down, the abortion industry and its supporters haven’t been shy about their desire to maintain a culture of abortion-on-demand. In March, Eagle Forum tracked the Capitol Hill fight to prevent Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi from creating a $1 billion funding stream for reimbursing laboratory costs that were exempt from the Hyde Amendment, which prevents taxpayer money from being used to pay for abortions.

We are grateful Democrats didn’t win that battle. However, that hasn’t prevented abortion providers a means to secure federal funds. In most states, elective surgeries, like many abortions, have been put on hold. However, abortion providers, like Planned Parenthood and its affiliates, claimed they are essential operations and therefore must stay open. As Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said, “A woman’s health care, her whole future, her ability to decide if and when she starts a family is not an election…”

According to the breaking Fox News article, “The Small Business Administration (SBA) is reaching out to each involved Planned Parenthood affiliate explaining that affiliates of larger organizations with more than 500 employees aren’t eligible for PPP distributions, Fox News is told. The Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PFFA) alone has had more than 600 employees.” To add to this, Planned Parenthood reported 2 billion in assets in their 2018-2019 annual report. They clearly don’t need government assistance to stay in business and must return the money immediately.

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, was just one of a handful of Senators condemning Planned Parenthood. He said in a statement:

“There is no ambiguity in the legislation that passed or public record around its passage that organizations such as Planned Parenthood, whose parent organization has close to half a billion dollars in assets, is not eligible for the Paycheck Protection Program. Those funds must be returned immediately. Furthermore, the SBA should open an investigation into how these loans were made in clear violation of the applicable affiliation rules and if Planned Parenthood, the banks, or staff at the SBA knowingly violated the law all appropriate legal options should be pursued.”

Eagle Forum is grateful to both the Trump administration and the Senate Majority for ensuring that taxpayer money is not being used to fund the abortion lobby. We will continue to monitor this situation and keep you apprised of any changes.