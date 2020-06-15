Political

Eagle Forum Commends RNC for Maintaining “Solid Grassroots” Platform

Eagle Forum, the conservative grassroots organization founded by Phyllis Schlafly in 1972, commends the Republican National Committee for maintaining the 2016 RNC Platform.

“Given the quarantine situation, we were concerned that decisions regarding the Platform not be made in proverbial smoke-filled rooms or through secret meetings in Washington, D.C. We sent a letter to the White House and RNC leadership earlier this week to express our concerns, particularly concerned in light of reports of that efforts were underway to replace the Platform with a one-page document written by D.C. insiders,” said Eagle Forum President Colleen Holcomb.

“Since quarantine measures have logistically limited in-person grassroots participation in the process of electing delegates in the states, we believe the RNC leadership made the right decision,” said Holcomb. “As Eagle Forum founder Phyllis Schlafly noted, electing delegates to the Platform Committee is a very democratic with a small “d” process. We thank the leadership for forgoing revision until a time when the full democratic process can be assured.”

“Phyllis Schlafly endorsed then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in 2016 on the basis of his promise to uphold the Republican Party Platform,” said Holcomb. “The 2016 Platform is a solid document, and President Trump has kept his promise in so many powerful ways.”

“President Trump has upheld the 2016 RNC Platform by nominating judges who respect the law as articulated in the Constitution and Declaration of Independence, by defending religious freedom, by denouncing racism, bigotry, anti-Semitism, ethnic prejudice and religious intolerance, by taking action to defund Planned Parenthood and uphold the sanctity of life, by taking decisive action to strengthen our military and secure our borders, by eliminating burdensome federal regulations, by taking action to simplify the tax code, by renegotiating unfair trade agreements, and by moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem.”

Holcomb concluded, “The 2016 Platform reflects the values and priorities of the grassroots, the forgotten men and women that President Trump pledged to represent, and he has clearly used it as a policy guide.” Holcomb concluded, “We are looking forward to supporting President Trump as he builds on these successes and continues to implement the sound policy set forth in the 2016 Platform during his next term.”