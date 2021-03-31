Political

H.R. 1177, S. 348, H.R. 1603, & H.R. 6 Would Fundamentally Undermine the U.S. Immigration System, Threaten American Sovereignty

Members of Congress are seeking to pass multiple bills that would fundamentally undermine the integrity of the U.S. immigration system, threaten American sovereignty, and grant amnesty to millions of illegal aliens. These bills include: H.R. 1177, S. 348, H.R. 1603, and H.R. 6.

Although the Biden administration knew the current border crisis would occur, and likely planned the surge to implement its agenda, Congress continues to push for policies that will worsen mass migration and destroy our nation’s cohesion. On March 21, Senator Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) stated that he was “close” to getting the votes to pass a DACA amnesty in the Senate.

Mass Amnesty: H.R. 1177 / S. 348

H.R. 1177 and S. 348, titled the “U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021”, is one of these bills. Sponsored by Representative Linda Sanchez (D-Calif.) and Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), the House version is co-sponsored by 135 representatives while the Senate version is co-sponsored by 26 senators.

H.R. 1177/S. 348 is one of the most extreme and far-left migration bills ever introduced into Congress – it would affect both legal and illegal migration and help the Democrat Party take total control of the country through demographic change. The bill would do the following, among other provisions:

H.R. 1177/S. 348 is an extreme bill, but it is not the only such bill. Other legislation has been introduced that is narrower in focus, but which would serve as a stepping stone toward mass amnesty and the abolition of national borders.

Illegal Farmworker Amnesty: H.R. 1603

Sponsored by Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) and 23 co-sponsors in the House, H.R. 1603, the “Farm Workforce Modernization Act of 2021,” would give amnesty to illegal aliens who have worked at least 180 days – out of the previous two years – in the agriculture industry. This would likely affect an estimated 1.5 million illegals. Those illegals would then be eligible for green cards – and, eventually, citizenship – if they pay a fine and wait up to eight years.

Additionally, H.R. 1603 would encourage low-wage foreign worker migration by making the H-2A visa more attractive to migrants. To give a picture of how radically this would increase migration into the U.S., over 200,000 H-2A workers entered the U.S. in 2020 alone. Thus, in addition to suppressing the wages of American citizens and limiting their job opportunities, this bill would encourage mass migration to the U.S. and serve as a slippery slope to further amnesties.

The House passed H.R. 1603 on March 18, 2021, by a vote of 247-174. The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.

DACA, TPS, & DED Amnesty: H.R. 6

Last, but not least, the “American Dream and Promise Act of 2021” (H.R. 6), sponsored by Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-Calif.) and 173 co-sponsors in the House, would provide permanent amnesty to illegals under the DACA, TPS, and Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) programs. Illegals in the latter two programs would also receive green cards.

According to the Migration Policy Institute – a left-leaning, pro-migration organization – over 4.4 million illegals would receive amnesty, 2.5 million of which would receive citizenship. The actual numbers will likely be much higher.

The House passed H.R. 6 on March 18, 2021, by a vote of 228-197. The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.

The Danger of Mass Migration

As The John Birch Society has warned for decades, the globalist establishment of both the Democrat and Republican parties – use mass migration “to alter the nature of our constitutional Republic.” By importing significant numbers of individuals from cultures with no knowledge or understanding of the U.S. Constitution and the Founding Fathers’ philosophical principles, they are able to reshape the nation to their liking – importing the very kind of socialist and corrupt governments that many of them fled.

This is demonstrated in the political beliefs of migrants. For example, a 2014 Pew Research Center survey found that Democrat-leaning immigrants significantly outnumber Republican Party-leaning migrants, with the former quadrupling the latter in some cases. Pew also found that immigrant and second-generation Hispanics in the U.S. are significantly more likely to support an expansive government than third-generation Hispanics. The current proposed bills are intended to accomplish this political shift.

A good way to push back against the Deep States’ anti-American agenda is to defeat H.R. 1177, S. 348, H.R. 1603, H.R. 6, and any other pro-migration bills. The exceptional level of freedom our recognized by our Constitution is too important to lose, whether through mass migration or other means.

