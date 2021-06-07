Political

SCOTUS to Hear Case that Could Break Roe

Last week, the Supreme Court gave the pro-life movement reason to hope! They will hear a case involving a Mississippi pro-life law that bans abortion at 15 weeks gestation next term.

The law was signed into Mississippi in 2018 by former Governor Phil Bryant. The law provides some exemptions for women seeking an abortion, including for medical emergencies or in the event there is a severe fetal abnormality. Unlike many laws restricting abortion, this one does not contain an exemption for rape or incest.

Prior to the Supreme Court agreeing to hear the case, it was previously struck down in November 2018 by a federal judge. In December 2019, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the 2018 ruling.

The Mississippi Today quoted Jackson Women’s Health Organization’s lead attorney Hillary Schneller saying, “The state has asked the Supreme Court to review the 5th Circuit decision striking down the 15-week ban and we are telling the Supreme Court that there’s absolutely no need to review that decision — the 5th Circuit decision was correct based on decades of precedent about the pre-viability ban.” The Jackson Women’s Health Organization is Mississippi’s only abortion clinic.

Even CNN reported that “the case could pose a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion nationwide.” It’s quite evident that abortion advocates are terrified the conservative majority in the Court will strike down both the lower courts’ rulings and pose a threat to the abortion-on-demand business.

Eagle Forum will be tracking this case. Please make sure you are signed up to receive our legislative action alerts so you do not miss any news on this case.