Biden Weakens Asylum Rules Causing Border Crisis to Worsen

President Joe Biden’s “100-day pause” on enforcing immigration law has turned into a national disaster. Thousands of immigrants continue to stream into the United States via the southern border, yet the Biden administration looks the other way. While cartels are collecting fat paychecks for smuggling people over the border, many of whom are children who have experienced unspeakable violence from their traffickers, the President and Vice President just give a simple finger-wag. Our nation’s economy, security, and individual liberties are in harm’s way unless we can stem the flow.

Last week, the Biden administration made the crisis worse. Attorney General Merrick Garland struck down two Trump-era opinions on asylum limitations. These opinions placed limitations on individuals seeking asylum for domestic violence or because of family members who are experiencing violence. Broadening the definition of “violence” allows attorneys to interpret it any way they wish. This allows even more immigrants to reside in the U.S. without serious vetting.

Republican members of Congress have consistently brought this crisis to the public’s attention. Not only have they visited the border themselves, something that Vice President Harris has yet to do, but they are introducing legislation to smack down Biden and his cronies for blatantly ignoring immigration law. Recently, 56 House Republicans signed onto a letter addressed to Biden demanding that Harris be removed from her appointed role of “Border Czar” due to her unwillingness to act. Her laziness has been so evident that journalists are beginning to press her on this issue.

Additionally, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) sponsored a resolution to censure Biden for not upholding his duty of office, to fire Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for lying to the American people, and to enforce the current immigration laws. Eagle Forum President Colleen Holcomb released this statement in support:

Despite calls from both sides of the aisle to take action, the President and his administration continue to turn a blind eye to the massive amounts of immigrants flowing into our southern border. The White House sits idly by while children are being violently harmed by cartels who are given huge paychecks to smuggle them into the United States. This has continued for far too long. Biden’s sweeping rollback of former President Trump’s immigration policies will wreak havoc on our nation’s economy, national security, and individual liberties. Representative Boebert’s resolution to censure Biden is a necessary action to highlight his failure to execute his duties as President. Eagle Forum encourages all members of Congress to vote in favor of this piece of legislation.

Eagle Forum applauds members of the House and Senate that work tirelessly to bring this issue to light. We work closely with the immigration-focused organization, NumbersUSA, to fight against open-border policies. Check out their website for additional resources.