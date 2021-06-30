Political

Proposed Anti-Firearm Legislation Being Pushed by Enemies of Freedom

URGENT: Democrat senators plan to vote next month on a “background check” gun control bill specifically designed to gain Republican votes. Meanwhile, Republican senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) is reportedly seeking a “compromise” background-check gun control bill, while Joe Biden recently made comments attacking the Second Amendment and proposing additional gun control measures.

Republicans should never compromise on such blatantly unconstitutional legislation. Even if they succeed in passing a compromise, it would merely be a first step down the slippery slope toward additional changes that infringe on the Second Amendment. Tell your representative and senators to oppose any such compromise!

Members of Congress are seeking to pass an extreme and unconstitutional gun control bill that would effectively nullify the Second Amendment.

Here are the highlights of H.R. 127’s provisions:

It creates a national firearm registry that anyone – including every level of law enforcement and the military – can access.

The registry would require one to tell the government exactly where one’s firearms are stored.

One would need a license simply to own a firearm.

Mandatory “psychological evaluations” are required receive this license.

One would need to pay $800 for “firearm insurance.”

It would enact extreme ammunition restrictions, including a ban on magazines more than 10 rounds.

Violating the above provisions could lead to a prison sentence of up to 40 years and a fine of up to $150,000.

Additionally, Congress is seeking to pass the following other unconstitutional gun control bills:

H.R. 8, titled the “Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021”: This bill would criminalize most private firearm transactions and expand background check requirements. The House of Representatives passed this bill on March 11, 2021, by a 227-203 vote.

H.R. 1446, titled the “Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2021”: This bill would expand the federal waiting period for purchasing and obtaining a firearm from 3 to at least 10 days. The House passed this bill on March 11, 2021, by a 219-210 vote.

H.R. 1808 / S. 736, both titled the “Assault Weapons Ban of 2021”: These bills would ban 205 specific firearms erroneously classified as “assault weapons,” along with any other firearm meeting certain characteristics.

H.R. 127, titled the “Sabika Sheikh Firearm Licensing and Registration Act,” was introduced by Representative Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) at the beginning of the 117th Congress. It would enact a number of extreme gun control measures.

Among the bill’s other provisions, it would create a national firearm registration system that every gun owner would need to submit to. Although maintained by the U.S. Attorney General, it would be “accessible to all members of the public, all Federal, State, and local law enforcement authorities, all branches of the United States Armed Forces, and all State and local government.”

Not only this, but among other information that gun owners would need to provide, they would need to inform the government where, exactly, they store their firearms and the identity of any person they loan it to.

Such a registry would enable the government to easily confiscate people’s weapons at a future date, similar to what actually happened in other countries like Australia.

Although a national gun registry is a blatantly unconstitutional proposal that would also violate the privacy of millions of Americans, it is far from the only extreme provision of H.R. 127. For example, the bill would create a nationwide gun license that every American would be forced to have simply to own a firearm – such a license is a direct violation of the core constitutional right to keep and bear arms.

Among other burdensome requirements to receive such a license, one would need to undergo a “psychological evaluation,” take a training course, and have “firearm insurance” that would cost $800 to obtain – a requirement that discriminates against the poor.

Additionally, the U.S. Attorney General would have relatively broad authority to deny, suspend, or revoke licenses. Not only this, but after only three years, one would have to renew their license – subject to taking another training course.

If passed, H.R. 127 would make it illegal to own magazines with more than 10 rounds, along with ammunition at or over 0.50 caliber. Since the bill does not contain a grandfather clause, the government could confiscate firearms banned by the bill.

Last, but not least, the penalties for violating any of H.R. 127’s provisions range up to a 40-year prison sentence and/or a $150,000 fine.

H.R. 127 represents an assault on the Second Amendment of the Constitution, and if passed, it would directly infringe upon it in multiple ways. Additionally, its provisions – particularly its national gun registry – would enable the federal government to more easily implement further gun control measures, including confiscations.

The ability of a person to defend him- or herself is a fundamental God-given right. Stripping individuals of this right would make them utterly dependent upon the government for their very lives and allow it to strip them of other rights without fear of reprisal.

It is imperative that we protect the Second Amendment. Thus, urge your U.S. representatives and senators to oppose H.R. 127, H.R. 8, H.R. 1446, H.R. 1808, S. 736, and any other legislation that infringes upon the right to self-defense.

STOP EXTREME GUN CONTROL!