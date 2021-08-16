Political

Making the Unvaccinated Pay!

For the unvaccinated, it’s feeling a bit lonely out there. With increased pressure coming from all corners to just get the jab, advocates are ratcheting up pressure to strip away additional liberties from those who choose not to get inoculated.

This is a classic Communist tactic of dividing the people to distract them from what is really going on.

We’ll look into this and offer some perspective and ways you can help in today’s episode of Analysis Behind the News, where we provide the perspective and the plan to help restore American liberty and independence.