The Left’s War on SCOTUS

The enactment of Texas’ Heartbeat Bill has again brought forth a panicked Left completely crazed with the thought of overturning Roe v. Wade.

This is nothing new for the Left. For many Democratic lawmakers and voters alike, Roe v. Wade is the defining moment for the nation’s women because it established a so-called “right to abortion.” Consequently, abortion is a hot-button topic in the Supreme Court of the United States. In the last twenty years, there have been multiple cases on differing states’ laws restricting abortion. In this coming term, the Court is set to hear Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. This case will decide whether pre-viability restrictions, like fetal pain, can prohibit elective abortions.

In addition, during the last three Senate SCOTUS confirmation hearings, abortion was brought to the forefront, especially in Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s hearing. Sadly, the obsession with abortion rights signals a deeper issue within the nation’s higher court: activism and political influence. In this week’s episode, we sat down with legal expert Carrie Severino to discuss the future of the Court, especially considering most of the Justices now identify as originalists, and its upcoming cases.

Severino played a pivotal role in the confirmation hearings of Justices Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett. She is the co-author of “Justice on Trial: The Kavanaugh Confirmation and the Future of the Supreme Court” and the Chief Counsel and Policy Director of the Judicial Crisis Network.

