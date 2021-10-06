Political

Senate Republicans Vote to Ban Vaccine Mandates

Since the beginning of 2020, the pandemic has been used for political gain. Once the COVID vaccine was released, bad actors began implementing vaccine mandates. Even the federal government has participated in this unconstitutional action. President Joe Biden has made the vaccine mandatory for all federal workers and for companies with over 100 employees. Biden’s Department of Justice has stepped in to encourage schools in Florida to defy Governor Ron DeSantis’s ban on mask mandates. The military has even threatened dishonorable discharge for all members of the military who refuse the vaccine. This is not what freedom looks like.

Many of our Senate allies have watched these atrocities unfold and chose to uphold American freedoms rather than bow down to Marxism. As the government spending package made its way to the Senate floor, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) was quick to offer an amendment to ban the federal funding of mandatory vaccine and COVID-19 testing. He stated:

I rise in support of our amendment to prohibit funds in this legislation to be used to promulgate, fund, or enforce President Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate on private employers… As a physician, I’m confident the vaccine has saved lives… But whether to receive it is a personal choice between individuals and their doctor – not mandated via unconstitutional executive actions… Make no mistake: This vaccine mandate is not about public health or science. If it were, we’d recognize natural immunity as a highly effective way to combat the virus.

Sen. Marshall is right. Our livelihoods should not be tied to a shot. These mandates only serve to weaken businesses, national security, and our constitutional freedoms. Although the amendment failed to reach the 60-vote threshold, all Republican Senators voted in favor. The message was heard loud and clear: Americans deserve to make their own decisions about their health.

If your Senator voted in favor of this amendment, they deserve a pat-on-the-back! Please take some time and send them a thank you note for standing up for American freedom!

