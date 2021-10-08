Political

Our Elected Allies Try to Fight Biden’s Vaccine Mandate Agenda

From the average American to elite politicians and celebrities, people are speaking out against vaccine mandates. Some believe that getting the vaccine is the right choice for them while others question the science behind it or are concerned about the unknown effects it may have on their bodies. Regardless of what side of the fence you are on, every individual should be able to make the decision for themselves without the force of corrupt politicians.

The United States is just short of a sweeping vaccine mandate for all people. Twenty-four states require vaccines for certain categories of workers and many businesses have required them for their employees. In the federal workforce, President Joe Biden mandated that every federal employee must be fully vaccinated by November 22 of this year or be fired. He is also forcing businesses with over 100 employees to require the shot. The U.S. military is facing the same mandate with a deadline of mid-December. If they refuse, they will be dishonorably discharged. The government is forcing Americans to put something into their body without informed consent.

Our friends in the Senate are quickly stepping up to give a voice to the American people. Last week, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) questioned the Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra during a hearing on his recent decisions regarding COVID-19 and referring to those refusing to get the shot as “flat-Earthers.” Sen. Paul cited an Israeli study that found natural immunity was seven times more effective than the vaccine. Becerra said he had never read that study. After pointing out Becerra’s lack of education on medical matters, Sen. Paul said:

You’ve made these decisions — a lawyer with no scientific background, no medical degree. This is an arrogance coupled with an authoritarianism that is unseemly and un-American. You, sir, are ignoring the science.

In the same week, as the government spending bill was moving through the Senate, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) who is a physician and veteran offered an amendment to ban federal funds from going toward vaccine mandates. He has been very outspoken on this issue even offering a bill to protect military personnel when refusing the shot. The amendment, unfortunately, failed to reach a 60-vote threshold even though all Republican Senators voted in favor. To see how your Senator voted and to send them an email, visit our website.

Sen. Marshall isn’t the only Senator sounding the alarm though. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) presented information on the Senate floor that showed data from England that showed how ineffective the vaccine is against the Delta Variant and calling on the Centers for Disease Control to release their own data. At the same time, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) and four of his colleagues introduced the Prevent Unconstitutional Vaccine Mandates for Interstate Commerce Act (S.2895) which would stop the Department of Transportation from requiring proof of vaccination.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) is rolling out an impressive 12 bills that tackle vaccine mandates from various angles. Some of the titles of these bills may add a bit of humor to a bleak situation, but the content would give Americans back their freedoms. Bills such as the Biden Can’t Force Me Act (S. 2850), the Don’t Jab Me Act (S. 2840), and the No Taxation Without Congressional Consent Act (S. 2843) would protect religious exemptions, provide a private right of action to those harmed by the mandate, and protect individuals and businesses from paying fines. He plans on continuing the rollout in days to come.

House Republicans haven’t been completely silent on this either. Representatives Claudia Tenney (R-NY) and Jim Banks (R-IN) have introduced the Health Freedom for All Act (H.R. 5471). This bill would effectively stop Biden’s vaccine mandate by preventing the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) from forcing Americans to get vaccinated or undergo testing for COVID-19.

Eagle Forum applauds every effort to stop Biden and his cronies from forcing Americans to give up their individual liberties. We are voicing our support to those offices and hope for a vote on these bills in the future.