Political

Parents Are Championing Their Children’s Education and Elected Offices

If Time Magazine had a clue about what was really going on in our nation, their “person of the year” for 2021 would be American parents. The heavy hand of government is no longer being tolerated. In fact, Americans from every race, religion, and party are so fed up that they are speaking up at school board meetings and voting Democrats out of office.

If anything good came out of pandemic lockdowns, it was the exposure that parents had to their children’s education. From critical race theory to transgender ideology, parents were not on-board with the brainwashing their kids were receiving from trusted teachers. Once they began digging deeper, they realized what was actually on the shelves of school libraries: pornography.

Parents began talking to each other and rallying together. They weren’t met with understanding school board members though. These members turned off their microphones, had them arrested, fined them for asking questions, and asked the federal government to step in. The Biden administration was happy to further this authoritarian regime. The Department of Justice (DOJ) issued a memorandum to police school board meetings and prosecute anyone perceived as “a threat.” When parents are called “terrorists” by school board members, they obviously see every disagreeing parent as a threat.

The crackdown from the federal government only fueled Americans to stand up for future generations, especially in the state of Virginia. School districts such as Loudoun and Fairfax Counties have been nationally known for their high academic standards but took a sharp turn into leftist ideology in recent years. As the state headed toward the 2021 governor race, one resident heard the frustration and decided to champion their voices.

Native Virginian and businessman Glenn Youngkin decided to challenge former Democrat Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe. Youngkin ran on a platform of strong conservative values and emphasized the importance of parental rights. At a recent debate, McAuliffe’s true colors were shown at a debate saying, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what to teach.” That was the final nail in the coffin ushering in a Republican win.

Tuesday night, Virginia parents won the election by voting in three Republicans into leadership. Glenn Youngkin secured the Governorship, Winsome Sears won the Lieutenant Governor seat, and Jason Miyares will serve as Attorney General. This was a huge flip after Joe Biden won the state by twelve points in 2020. This is a major blow to Democrats, not only in the state but in the nation as well.

Congressional Republicans are already poised to support the newly elected Republicans in Virginia and parents across the nation. Both chambers have condemned the DOJ interference and introduced resolutions to protect the free-speech rights of individuals at school board meetings. Representative Pete Stauber (R-MN) stated:

As a parent, I am increasingly troubled by the Biden Administration’s intent to paint parents who express concerns at school board meetings as domestic terrorists. Parents have a constitutionally-protected right to speak at school board meetings. This right is more important than ever with schools implementing critical race theory along with harmful mask and vaccine mandates. The Administration’s approach is wrong. Parental rights matter, and Congress must demonstrate support for their First Amendment right to speak up.

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) has been a fierce advocate for parents by grilling United States Attorney General Merrick Garland on his decisions to suppress parent turnout at school board meetings. After grilling him in hearings and persistently requesting information from the DOJ about their activities, he stated on the Senate floor:

These parents are reading the Attorney General’s own words to mean that when they speak passionately at local school board meetings, they could get in trouble with federal officials so parents are going to stop speaking up… it’s a horrible thing for our democracy and it should never happen in the United States of America.

Eagle Forum is thrilled with the results of the Virginia election because the American people are being heard. They are tired of sweeping mandates that make them choose between putting food on the table or injecting an experimental vaccine into their body. They are sick of not having a say in their children’s education when minors are exposed to pornography, transgender ideology, and critical race theory. They are finished with the Democrat stronghold over this nation.

