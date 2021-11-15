Political

Truth & Liberty Coalition Livecast: Liberty Counsel's Staver Offers Update on Vaccine Mandate Lawsuits Nov. 22

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. -- Last week, the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) issued an emergency rule related to Joe Biden's vaccine mandate that would affect every business in America with more than 100 employees.

Under the new rule, beginning Jan. 4, employers are required to ensure their workers are vaccinated against COVID or they could face fines of $14,000 for each infraction. Up to 84 million American workers may have to submit to the mandate or face termination despite moral, health or other objections.

Civil rights lawyers at Liberty Counsel recently reported findings from a review of the Centers for Disease Control's Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), which chronicles adverse effects of the vaccines. According to Liberty Counsel, "50% of total vaccine adverse event reports [over the 31 years of VAERS] are from COVID shots." Liberty Counsel notes that the COVID vaccines have only been available for one year.

From 1990-2021, of the 1,697,752 reported incidents of adverse effects from all vaccines, 856,917 were from the COVID vaccines. Through Oct. 29, VAERS reports 18,078 deaths from the COVID vaccines. Also reported were 88,910 hospitalizations, 95,954 urgent care visits, and 133,973 doctor office visits. Among the medical conditions reported as adverse effects of the vaccine were 32,851 severe allergic reactions, 28,112 permanent disabilities, 11,449 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis, 8,878 heart attacks, and 2,786 miscarriages.

Mat Staver, Liberty Counsel founder and president, is scheduled to appear on the Truth & Liberty Coalition livecast, Monday, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m. MT (8 p.m. ET). He will offer updates on a number of lawsuits filed by his organization on behalf of service members, healthcare professionals, and workers across a number of industries who are at risk of losing their employment, benefits, and retirement if they do not accept the shots.

According to Richard Harris, executive director of Truth & Liberty Coalition, "We are very honored to have Mat Staver join our livecast again. His dedication to helping Americans know their rights and take a stand for freedom is inspirational. Everyone needs to know the facts."

